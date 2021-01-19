Live streaming details: When and where to watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC

Hyderabad FC will face struggling Odisha FC on Tuesday in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Fatorda Stadium in Vasco will witness a battle where the Nizams will look to solidify their place in the top-four.

In their debut ISL season last year, Hyderabad FC finished at the bottom of the table after forgettable performances. But under Manolo Marquez, the team is looking rejuvenated and determined. They have collected 16 points from eleven matches and sit fourth on the table.

On the other hand, Odisha FC are going through their worst period. Just like Hyderabad FC, Odisha played in the ISL for the first time last season. But unlike the Nizams, they fought well and missed the playoffs by a whisker.

This season has been terrible till now for Stuart Baxter and his men as they occupy the last place on the standings. A win against Hyderabad FC will not be enough to push them up and a turnaround from here will be a difficult job.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Team News

Hyderabad FC

Head coach Manolo Marquez was brought in after Albert Roca's untimely departure to Barcelona. Marquez has employed a system of play that has amazed fans. The Spanish style has been on display since the first game and the Indian players have thrived too.

Aridane Santana is Hyderabad FC's top scorer (Courtesy-ISL)

The Nizams have won four games and lost three. After a brief slump, Hyderabad are now back to winning ways. They are unbeaten in their last three matches, including a goalless draw against league leaders, Mumbai City FC.

Young Indian players like Akash Mishra, Liston Colaco, Asish Rai, and others have impressed everyone. With further reinforcement in the form of Roland Alberg, Hyderabad will eye an easy win against Odisha FC.

Injured - Fran Sandaza

Doubtful - Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabati

Suspension - None

Odisha FC

Odisha FC's season till now has been disappointing, to say the least. Even after acquiring players like Marcelinho, Steven Taylor, and Manuel Onwu, Stuart Baxter has struggled to get desirable results.

Odisha have won just one game this season. They have been lucky to get a point from three matches but lost on seven other occasions. With just six points, playoffs seem like an impossible destination for the team this season.

Steven Taylor has failed to safeguard Odisha FC's defense (Courtesy-ISL)

Odisha also made some moves in the transfer window after signing Rakesh Pradhan from NorthEast United FC.

Injured - George D'souza

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

When does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC kick off?

India: January 19, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV