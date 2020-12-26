ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the final match of the eighth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa behind closed doors.

Kerala Blasters FC have played six matches in the competition and have managed only three points. They have not won a single match so far and will aim to get their season going. Hyderabad FC suffered their first defeat of the ISL 2020-21 when they lost 2-0 against Mumbai City FC.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Team News

Kerala Blasters FC

Head coach Kibu Vicuna's quest for their first ISL win continues as the Blasters gear up to take on the Nizams. The Blasters rescued a point against SC East Bengal with a late goal scored by Jeakson Singh.

They will aim to carry the positive momentum from their hard-earned draw into this match and hope to perform well. Seityasen Singh and Rahul KP have been impressive in the attack for the Yellow Army. Gary Hooper will aim to hit goal-scoring form after struggling so far.

Injured - Sergio Cidoncha

Doubtful - Bakary Kone

Suspension - None

Our stay at the GMC stadium goes on as Hyderabad FC are next in line to visit! 🟡#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/jdVy8Cc0Kv — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 24, 2020

Hyderabad FC

The Nizams have been one of the most difficult sides to beat in ISL 2020-21, thanks to their disciplined defence. They have garnered nine points from six matches and currently occupy the seventh position on the ISL standings.

The overseas trio of Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, and Lluis Sastre are still recovering from injury issues. However, Manuel Marquez Roca will be pleased with his side's Indian youngsters. Some of the talented players like Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Asish Rai, and Akash have been impressive so far.

Injured - Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Lluis Sastre

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC & Hyderabad FC kick off?

India: December 27, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV