ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC

The action in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) continues as Kerala Blasters FC take on Odisha FC in Match No. 50. It will take place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Kerala Blasters FC come into this clash on the back of a loss to Mumbai City FC. They are placed in the ninth spot on the ISL standings with six points from eight matches.

Their opponents, Odisha FC lie two spots below them, in the eleventh position, with only two points. The Kalinga Warriors are yet to win a match in their ISL 2020-21 campaign and will aim to break the duck against Kerala Blasters.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between Kerala Blasters FC & Odisha FC, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Team News

Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC come into this encounter after a 2-0 loss against Mumbai City FC. The Yellow Army put in a spirited performance but were left ruing the missed chances against the Islanders.

Despite the defeat, head coach Kibu Vicuna will hope that his team is able to take the positives into the clash against the Kalinga Warriors. The attack looks revamped with Jordan Murray at the fore. Lalthathanga Khawlhring and Sahal Abdul Samad were used on the wings against Mumbai and worked well for the Blasters.

Advertisement

Vicuna will likely stick to the same combination as they showed a lot of promise and hope that they deliver against Odisha FC as well.

Injured - Sergio Cidoncha, Bakary Kone

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

🆙 NEXT: We host The Juggernauts in Bambolim! 🏟️#KBFCOFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/nyhroaTlJT — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 4, 2021

Odisha FC

Head coach Stuart Baxter's debut campaign has steadily turned into a nightmare as Odisha FC have kept struggling throughout the competition. Over the course of eight matches, the Kalinga Warriors have lost on six occasions and drawn twice.

Odisha FC lost four of their previous five ISL encounters and conceded ten goals while scoring only four times.

Baxter will hope that his attacking duo of Diego Mauricio and Manuel Onwu are able to find their rhythm against the Blasters. Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Cole Alexander are the key players in the midfield with their ability to create good chances.

Advertisement

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC kick off?

India: January 7, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV