Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC

Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will play for pride in Match No. 102 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). Both sides have been knocked out of the playoff race.

In the previous meeting between the two clubs, Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC played out a 0-0 draw. The Marina Machans were gifted with a penalty but Albino Gomes made a fine save to deny Jakub Sylvestyr a goal.

Kerala Blasters are currently in the tenth position in the ISL table with just 16 points from 18 matches. A win would only take them as far as the eighth spot in the eleven-team competition.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC, who have just 19 points from 19 games, will play their final match of the season. They will be eager to end their disappointing campaign on a high note.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC team news

Kerala Blasters

Keep on keeping on 💪🏼#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/36On1i5sMG — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 19, 2021

Sandeep Singh picked up his fourth yellow card of the season and will miss Kerala Blasters' upcoming game. Jeakson Singh, Nishu Kumar, and Sahal Abdul Samad were injured ahead of their last match. They might return to the starting line-up against Chennaiyin FC.

Doubtful: Jeakson Singh, Nishu Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad

Advertisement

Injured: None

Suspension: Sandeep Singh

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have no suspension concerns. It is good to see that Indian international Anirudh Thapa is regaining his fitness slowly. He might play the entire ninety minutes against Kerala Blasters.

Doubtful: None

Injured: None

Suspension: None

When does the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC kick off?

India: February 21, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV