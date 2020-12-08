Matchday 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see the in-form Mumbai City FC taking on Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Mumbai City FC are the current league leaders in the ISL 2020-21 after winning three matches on the trot. The Islanders have racked up three clean sheets in a row and have conceded just one goal in four matches. Head coach Sergio Lobera seems to have found the right balance in his squad after the loss against NorthEast United FC.

Mumbai City FC have one of the strongest attacking units. The presence of Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, and Hugo Boumous makes them a dangerous team. They will aim to carry on their blistering form against Chennaiyin FC as well.

Chennaiyin FC have got off to a rocky start in their ISL 2020-21 campaign with one win, one loss, and a draw in their three matches so far. Head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope his side is able to pull its socks up when it takes the field against Mumbai.

Chennaiyin FC have suffered a setback with their midfield maestro Anirudh Thapa getting injured in the game against Bengaluru FC. The Marina Machans will aim to put it behind and take the challenge against Mumbai City FC heads on.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match center for the match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC, which will be bringing you all the updates from the match and ISL live in real-time.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

Mumbai City FC

Advertisement

Head coach Sergio Lobera gave Mehtab Singh his debut in the match against Odisha FC. Singh could keep his place in the starting eleven in their upcoming match as well.

Raynier Fernandes is back from his injury and could make another appearance off the bench, along with Farukh Choudhary. After starting off the bench against Odisha FC, Adam le Fondre could be chosen ahead of Bartholomew Ogbeche as the striker.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Chennaiyin FC

Head coach Csaba Laszlo is expected to play a side with a strong defensive presence to counter the attacking threat of Mumbai City FC. To make up for the absence of Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh or Edwin Vanspaul could be given a chance in the starting eleven.

Advertisement

Injured - Anirudh Thapa

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC kick off?

India: December 9, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV