ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Mumbai City FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the ninth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The clash at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim marks the first match of the new year.

Mumbai City FC currently occupy the second spot in the ISL standings with 16 points from seven matches. Kerala Blasters FC, meanwhile, are down in the ninth position with just six points from seven games.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Team News

Mumbai City FC

The Islanders come into this encounter on the back of a confident 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC. Head coach Sergio Lobera's men are on a six-match unbeaten streak and will aim to carry the form ahead.

Mumbai have a strong attacking line-up composed of experienced players like Adam le Fondre, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, and Rowllin Borges. They also have one of the best goalkeepers in the ISL in the form of Amrinder Singh, who has four clean sheets so far.

Injured - None

Doubtful - Hugo Boumous

Suspension - None

🗓 | It’s time to change your calendars as we head towards our first match of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣! 💙 #MCFCKBFC #AamchiCity🔵 pic.twitter.com/JIBLTACkBb — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 30, 2020

Kerala Blasters FC

Head coach Kibu Vicuna won his first match of the season when the Kerala Blasters defeated Hyderabad FC. The win over the Nizams came right after their spirited draw with SC East Bengal, courtesy of a late goal by Jeakson Singh.

Abdul Hakku Nediyodath and Jordan Murray were on target against Hyderabad FC as the Blasters clinched three points for the first time. The win also marked their second clean sheet of ISL 2020-21.

With the win against the Nizams, the Blasters will be confident heading into the clash against the Islanders. Vicuna opted for a new-look center-back pairing of Abdul Hakku Nediyodath and Sandeep Singh against Hyderabad FC. It will be interesting to see if he uses the same against the stacked Mumbai City FC attack.

Injured - Sergio Cidoncha, Bakary Kone

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Calculating his next move! 👨‍🔬#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/uZxQCR8P8b — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 30, 2020

At what time does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC kick off?

India: January 2, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV