ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC

The first match of the eleventh game-week of ISL will witness NorthEast United FC taking on Hyderabad FC. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

NorthEast United FC are placed on the seventh spot of the ISL table, with 11 points from nine matches. The Highlanders have won twice, lost twice, and drawn five games so far in the competition.

Hyderabad FC come into this match on the back of a spirited 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC. They are in the sixth spot on the ISL standings, with 12 points after three wins, three losses, and three draws.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Team News

NorthEast United FC

Head coach Gerard Nus will hope that the Highlanders can recover from their recent slump. In their past five ISL encounters, they have lost twice and drawn thrice.

The Guwahati-based side has emerged as one of the most defensive-minded teams in the league.They will have to be at their best against the Nizams, who come into the encounter after scoring four goals against Chennaiyin FC.

Overseas striker Kwesi Appiah is a doubt for the match but Nus has Idrissa Sylla to rely on in the attack. With the youngsters Lalengmawia and Rochharzela in the midfield, they have two good options to create chances alongside Federico Gallego.

Injured - None

Doubtful - Kwesi Appiah

Suspension - None

The focus moves to the next one against Hyderabad! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/xPK0UpZxu6 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 6, 2021

Hyderabad FC

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will be pleased with his side's comeback after three losses on the trot. The Nizams' big win over Chennaiyin FC was their second victory in their last five ISL games.

Joao Victor and Joel Chianese worked really well in the midfield, with the latter making a successful return from injury. Halicharan Narzary proved his mettle by scoring twice against the Marina Machans.

The Hyderabad side already has the dangerous Aridane Santana in its attack. Roca will back his team to carry on the positive momentum from its previous win.

Injured - Fran Sandaza

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC kick off?

India: January 8, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV