Odisha FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC in the eighth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa behind closed doors.

NorthEast United FC faced defeat for the first time after a streak of six undefeated ISL games. They suffered a loss to Jamshedpur FC in their previous encounter. Odisha FC, meanwhile, are on a four-match losing streak and have earned just one point in their ISL campaign so far.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

Odisha FC

Head coach Stuart Baxter has got off to a dismal start in his first ISL campaign, having faced five defeats in six matches. One of the major worrying factors has been the ineffective attack that has scored just once in the last four ISL fixtures. Despite having a talented trio of Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio, and Manuel Onwu, the Kalinga Warriors have struggled for goals.

They have, however, seen some impressive performances from Indian youngsters Nandha Kumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Gaurav Bora. Baxter will hope for a more consistent showing from his overseas players as the tournament progresses.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

NorthEast United FC

The Highlanders have been able to deliver much better performances in this season of the ISL. With a disciplined tactical approach, they garnered 10 points from seven matches, with just one defeat.

The defensive pairing of Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox has worked well. Young players such as Lalengmawia, Rochharzela, and Ninthoinganba Meetei have displayed great maturity so far in the ISL.

The Highlanders will have the duo of Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla in the attack. Head coach Gerard Nus is unlikely to make any changes to the side that faced Jamshedpur FC.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the ISL match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC kick off?

India: December 22, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV