ISL 2020-21 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Odisha vs Hyderabad

After three high-octane matches, the first week of action in Indian Super League (ISL) is set to continue with Odisha FC locking horns against Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in the fourth match of the season. Both the teams failed to make it to the playoffs last season and would be raring to begin their campaign with a victory.

Odisha FC picked up victories over Hyderabad FC both the times last season, with the scoreline reading 3-2 and 2-1. Aridane Santana scored a brace in the last meeting between the two sides for Odisha FC with Xisco Hernandez, Martin Perez Guedes, and Carlos Delgado scoring a goal each in their first meeting.

For Hyderabad FC, it was Bobo and Rohit Kumar who scored in their first match and Marcelinho who scored in the second. But, both the sides have a changed outfit this time with a new set of foreign players.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Team News

Odisha FC

Marcelinho and Diego Mauricio of Odisha FC pose for a photograph amidst their training stint (Courtesy: Odisha FC Twitter)

Odisha FC's head coach Stuart Baxter will be relying on the experienced Marcelinho to act as a playmaker with captain Steven Taylor ensuring stability in the back four. Manuel Onwu is another foreign signing to keep an eye on as he scored 7 goals in four appearances for his team last season since coming on for them in January.

With regards to Indian players, Hendry Antonay and Thoiba Singh could make their debut as Odisha FC is known to give valuable playing time to young players.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Hyderabad FC

Former India U-19 national team captain Sahil Panwar will play for Hyderabad FC for the second season running (Courtesy: Sahil Panwar Twitter)

Hyderabad FC replaced Albert Roca with Manuel Marquez after the former got the opportunity to be a part of the coaching set-up of FC Barcelona. Marquez would put his money on strikers Aridane Santana and Joel Chianese, with the former taking on his former side.

However, their biggest concern should be that they are entering the contest with only one foreign defender, Odei Onaindia. The other Indian defenders in Hyderabad FC, namely Asish Rai and Chinglensana Singh, should be constantly on their toes if they want to stop the opposition attack.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

At what time does the match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC kick-off?

India: 23rd November 2020, at 7:30 PM

Where and how to watch Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV