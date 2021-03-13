Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Who will win the ISL final?

Indian Super League (ISL) finalists Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be at loggerheads to claim the ISL trophy. The final match will be played at the famous Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Sergio Lobera's men were rewarded for their persistence and calm nerves when they defeated FC Goa in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. After the first leg of the semifinal clash ended at two goals apiece, the Islanders and Gaurs battled out between the sticks.

Despite some of the big players missing their spotkicks, Mumbai City FC prevailed in the end and clinched a spot in their maiden ISL final.

The Islanders have all their players fit for the big occasion and will likely go into the match with the same starting lineup. It will be interesting to see if Lobera decides to continue with Adam Le Fondre or go with Bartholomew Ogbeche up front.

Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous and Rowllin Borges will be the key midfielders in the Islanders' setup.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

Head coach Antonio Habas Lopez will hope that his side are able to continue their positive momentum from the second leg into the ISL championship clash. The Mariners prevailed with a clinical performance against a spirited NorthEast United FC side.

Manvir Singh and David Williams scored vital goals to seal their spot in their first-ever ISL final since the merger with Mohun Bagan. Roy Krishna was in top form as well, creating a plethora of chances for his team-mates throughout the match.

The ATK Mohun Bagan attack will have a tough task on their hands when they take on the Islanders' defensive line. However, with a lot of big-match players in their ranks, they will back themselves to get the glory in Goa.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Prediction

Mumbai City FC have a balanced squad and will aim to make the most out of a productive season (Courtesy - ISL)

Both sides have been highly consistent throughout the ISL 2020-21 season, finishing in the top two positions in the league standings. Mumbai City FC enjoyed a better head-to-head record by getting a league double over the ATK Mohun Bagan side. They have two stellar custodians in their ranks with ten clean sheets to boast for each of them.

However, with a stronger midfield and attacking core, Mumbai City FC might just edge it out in the end and clinch their maiden ISL title.

Mumbai City FC 2 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan FC