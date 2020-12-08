ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Mumbai City FC take on Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

After appointing Sergio Lobera as the coach and roping in top players, Mumbai City FC were among the favorites to win the ISL. They were off to a rocky start, though. They lost to NorthEast United FC in their opening match and weren't at their best in the narrow victory against FC Goa.

However, they found the spark against East Bengal and defeated them convincingly. This resurgence proved to be fatal for Odisha FC, their next opponents. Odisha FC were completely dominated by Mumbai City FC as the Islanders won 2-0.

Another dominant week for #TheIslanders as 4️⃣ of our lads feature in the #HeroISL Team of the Week for Round 4! 👏#AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/7NU1Va19ho pic.twitter.com/Ao49nFMPxM — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 8, 2020

Chennaiyin FC started off well, with a comfortable victory against Jamshedpur FC. But after that, they drew the game with Kerala Blasters and lost against Bengaluru FC.

Their key players like Isma and Crivellaro showed promise, but have failed to fire after the first match. Anirudh Thapa seemed to be at his best, but he suffered a serious injury in the game against Bengaluru FC. It could keep him off the field for a month. With Thapa out, the going can get tougher for the Marina Machans as the Mumbai City FC threat looms over them.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - All you need to know

Mumbai City have a forgettable record against Chennaiyin FC. The two sides have met 13 times, and the Islanders have emerged victorious on just 4 occasions.

Chennaiyin FC had the last laugh on 7 occasions, while 2 matches ended in a draw. The last match between these teams was a crucial one, with the winner bagging a spot in the playoffs of ISL 6. It was Chennaiyin FC who continued their journey in the league as Lucian Goian's goal gave his team the edge.

Advertisement

Isma in action for Chennaiyin FC (Courtesy-ISL)

Results of last five matches between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC

Mumbai City FC 0-1 Chennaiyin FC - 21st February 2020

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC - 27th October 2019

Chennaiyin FC 2-0 Mumbai City FC - 29th March 2019

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC - 6th December 2018

Chennaiyin FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC - 3rd November 2018

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

Mumbai City FC - Amine Chermiti (6), Modou Sougou (3), Mohamed Larbi (2)

Chennaiyin FC - Nerijus Valskis (15), Rafael Crivellaro (7), Lallianzuala Chhangte (7)

Clean sheets from last season

Mumbai City FC - 4

Chennaiyin FC - 4