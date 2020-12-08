ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Mumbai City FC face Chennaiyin FC in the 22nd match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday night.

Mumbai City have won three games on the bounce and are the current league leaders, as they lead ATK Mohun Bagan on goal difference.

In their last game, Mumbai City put on a terrific display to beat Odisha FC 2-0, with goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rowllin Borges.

Sergio Lobera's side look to be warming up to their manager's ideas, with midfield general Ahmed Jahouh looking in sublime form.

Chennaiyin FC lost their last game 1-0 to Bengaluru FC, after a Sunil Chhetri penalty decided that contest. Chennaiyin weren't really outplayed in that game and did have their chances to score, so they would not be overly worried at this point.

A slight concern for Csaba Laszlo would be that his side have not scored a goal in five consecutive halves of football since taking a 2-0 lead in the first half of their first game against Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC vs. Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head

Chennaiyin FC have won six of the 12 games that they have faced Mumbai City FC in before this. Mumbai City have beaten Chennaiyin only four times.

Mumbai City FC form guide: W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC form guide: L-D-W

Mumbai City FC vs. Chennaiyin FC Team News

Lobera did rotate his pack for the win against Odisha FC on Sunday, as Ogbeche started ahead of Adam Le Fondre.

Mandar Rao Dessai didn't even make the bench in that game and could be a doubt for this one too. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy put in a terrific performance in Mandar's absence against Odisha, so he should get another start in this game.

For Chennaiyin FC, the big news is that Anirudh Thapa is likely to feature in this game. Laszlo said that the midfielder had made good progress after picking up an ankle injury in their last game against Bengaluru FC.

Laszlo could shake things up in attack with Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev possibly earning his first ISL start.

Mumbai City FC vs. Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh; Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Adam Le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri; Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr.

Mumbai City FC vs. Chennaiyin FC Prediction

The recent form that Mumbai City have shown, particularly in attack, means that it is difficult to bet against them winning this game. Chennaiyin have also struggled for a cutting edge in the last two games, which could play into Mumbai City FC's hands.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 Chennaiyin FC