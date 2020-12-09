Mumbai City FC face off against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, in an Indian Super League (ISL) Matchday 5 fixture.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC lead the ISL standings due to their three straight wins in the competition. The Islanders are on a rampant run in their ISL 2020-21 campaign, after starting out with a defeat against NorthEast United FC.

Head coach Sergio Lobera will be pleased with his side's all-round performance. The defensive line led by the rock-solid Mourtada Fall has kept three clean sheets in a row since the game against the Highlanders.

The attack is being marshaled by Englishman Adam le Fondre, who has been ably supported by midfielders Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, and Cy Goddard. They have scored six goals in the past three ISL fixtures, racking up nine points to push their team to the top of the standings.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope his side is able to get into a consistent run of form in its ISL 2020-21 campaign. The Marina Machans have four points from three matches so far and are struggling to hit their strides.

They come into this ISL clash on the back of a close 1-0 loss against Bengaluru FC. The injury to Anirudh Thapa further adds to their midfield woes. Laszlo is likely to use the services of the gritty midfielders, Germanpreet Singh and Edwin Sydney Vanspaul.

Their attacking players, Esmael Goncalves and Jakub Sylvestr too haven't been firing. But they will hope to put their struggles behind and focus on getting their team's ISL season back on track.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

Anirudh Thapa will be missing in action owing to injury (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides have faced off against each other on 12 occasions, in the past six seasons of the ISL. Chennaiyin FC have the head-to-head advantage over the Islanders with 6 victories, whereas the latter have four wins. Two matches between the teams have ended in draws.

Mumbai City FC are currently enjoying a good run of form and are expected to come out on top when they face Chennaiyin FC.

Prediction : Mumbai City FC 2 - 1 Chennaiyin FC