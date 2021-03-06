Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa prediction, preview, team news, and more

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will clash for a spot in the ISL 202-21 final after finishing the first leg locked at 2-2. The second leg of the semifinal will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Igor Angulo opened the scoring in the first leg after Mandar Rao Dessai conceded a penalty in the 20th minute. Hugo Boumous scored against his former ISL side to keep things level at the half-time whistle.

Saviour Gama produced some individual brilliance to put his side ahead again but it was canceled out by Mourtada Fall's header a few minutes later. A gruelling battle awaits in the second leg as both the Gaurs and the Islanders will go all out to clinch the final berth.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Head to Head

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC have faced off against each other on 17 occasions. The Gaurs have clinched seven victories while Mumbai City FC have won five times. Four matches between the two sides have ended in drawn results.

Mumbai City FC Form Guide: D-L-L-W-D

FC Goa Form Guide: D-W-W-D-D

The Character. The Grit. The Fight. 💪



The team kept the unbeaten streak going with a massive performance in the first leg of the semi-final!



Here are some key moments from the match. 📽️#RiseAgain #FCGMCFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/0PeAnMII8d — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 6, 2021

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Team News

Advertisement

Mumbai City FC

Head coach Sergio Lobera will have the services of Amey Ranawade in the upcoming clash after he was suspended for the first leg. It will be interesting to see if he replaces Mehtab Singh in the backline. Hernan Santana could be back in the lineup as well for the Islanders.

📸 | Key moments from last night's draw in the first leg against FC Goa.#FCGMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/AlKxRQR0kd — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) March 6, 2021

FC Goa

Princeton Rebello and Seriton Fernandes are possible injury concerns for the Gaurs as they had to deal with some heavy tackles during the match. Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera will be back for the Gaurs after serving their suspensions.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XIs

Mumbai City FC (4-5-1)

Amrinder Singh (C/GK), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

FC Goa (4-4-2)

Dheeraj Singh (GK), Mohammed Ali, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Nogeura, Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Prediction

Advertisement

Mumbai City FC will be confident going into the second leg of the semifinal (Courtesy - ISL)

Despite missing a few crucial players, FC Goa did well to contain the Mumbai City FC attack. In fact, FC Goa were dominating possession on the pitch for large spells of play.

Igor Angulo and Saviour Gama put the FC Goa side on the board in either half of the match. However, the spirited Mumbai City FC side bounced back twice through Hugo Boumous and Mourtada Fall to stay level on the scoreboard.

Their resilience in the first leg and their overall consistency this season make Mumbai City FC the favorites to clinch a spot in the ISL 2020-21 final.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2 - 1 FC Goa