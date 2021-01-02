ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Mumbai City FC take on Kerala Blasters in the first Indian Super League (ISL) match of the new year. It will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC are currently second on the ISL points table. They are behind ATK Mohun Bagan but have played one match less than the Mariners.

Under Sergio Lobera, Mumbai City FC have continued doing what FC Goa did in the past three seasons as fans are being treated to a beautiful style of play. The Islanders are unbeaten since losing their first match against NorthEast United.

All of their opponents till now had to bite the dust except Jamshedpur FC, who managed to squeeze a point from the match. With 16 points from 7 matches, Mumbai City FC are in a comfortable position. A win against Kerala Blasters will give them the top spot again.

Kerala Blasters won their last match against Hyderabad FC. It was the first victory of the season for the Men in Yellow. Kibu Vicuna's side is currently ninth on the ISL table, with just six points so far.

The ideal XI of the team is still not clear as the coach is trying out different players in every match. The club has also roped in Juande as Cidoncha's replacement after the latter got injured. Facing Mumbai City FC will not be easy, but the Blasters would try their best to get two consecutive wins under their belt.

Sahal Abdul Samad got his first assist this season (Courtesy-ISL)

All in all, the fixture promises to be a cracking one. Mumbai City FC will start the match as the favorites. But if this season of ISL has taught us anything, it is that no team can be taken lightly.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: All you need to know

Mumbai City FC have faced Kerala Blasters 12 times ever since the ISL started. The Islanders have emerged victorious on 4 occasions while the Blasters have won twice. The other six matches between these two sides have ended in a draw.

One interesting fact is that Mumbai City have scored a total of 17 goals while Kerala could manage only 7. A large chunk of Mumbai's 17 goals is credited to the 5-0 and 6-1 drubbing faced by Kerala Blasters.

Mumbai City FC have scored the most goals per match in ISL 2020-21, something Kerala Blasters will need to be wary about.

Results of last five matches between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters FC - 5th December 2020

Kerala Blasters FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC - 24th October 2019

Mumbai City FC 6-1 Kerala Blasters FC - 16th December 2018

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters FC - 5th October 2018

Mumbai City FC 0-1 Kerala Blasters FC- 14th January 2018

Kerala Blasters will have a tough challenge on Saturday (Courtesy-ISL)

Top 3 goalscorers from the current season

Mumbai City FC - Adam le Fondre (5), Bartholomew Ogbeche (2), Hernan Santana (2)

Kerala Blasters FC - Jordan Murray (2), Vicente Gomez (1), Gary Hooper (1)

Clean sheets from the current season

Mumbai City FC - 4

Kerala Blasters FC - 2