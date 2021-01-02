ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The first match of 2021 in the ISL will witness Mumbai City FC taking on the Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday. The Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim will play host for the weekend encounter.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Head coach Sergio Lobera will hope that his side are back atop the ISL standings when they take on Kerala Blasters FC. In seven matches in the competition, the Islanders have won five, lost one and drawn one.

Mumbai City FC have been very solid in defense with the sturdy Mourtada Fall leading the backline. With Hernan Santana and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy alongside, the defence has notched up four ISL clean sheets so far.

The attacking unit of the Islanders is one of the most stacked in the league. They have two stellar strikers in Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche. Lobera is spoiled for choice in the midfield as well. The likes of Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Farukh Choudhary and Bipin Singh form a talented cast of midfielders.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Head coach Kibu Vicuna will hope for his side to sustain their form against Mumbai City FC. The Blasters come into this encounter on the back of their first victory of the ISL season.

Kerala Blasters FC won 2-0 against Hyderabad FC courtesy goals from Abdul Hakku Nediyodath and Jordan Murray. The win came after six matches that saw the Blasters lose three and draw three.

Vicuna made quite a few surprising changes against Hyderabad FC as he left out Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone and Gary Hooper from the starting eleven. He might play Costa Nhamoinesu in defense against the Islanders but Jordan Murray will be expected to continue in attack.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

Jordan Murray has looked in fine form in the Kerala Blasters FC attack (Courtesy - ISL)

Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC have clashed on twelve occasions in the previous six ISL seasons. Six of those twelve matches have ended in draws. Mumbai City FC have won four matches while Kerala Blasters have won two.

Mumbai City FC have had a long break after their win over Hyderabad FC and will come fresh into this clash. Kerala Blasters FC are buoyed after their first win but will have to play out of their skins to get a positive result.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2 - 1 Kerala Blasters FC