ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Mumbai City FC are set to face Odisha FC in their fourth match of the ISL 2020-21 season at GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Sunday.

Mumbai City FC come into the encounter after a great game against SC East Bengal where they finally showed what they are truly capable of. Meanwhile, Odisha FC are yet to register a win this season after losing two and drawing one of their three games.

Odisha FC opened the season with a clash against Hyderabad FC, who had failed to keep a single clean sheet last season. The team lost the clash, courtesy of a 34th-minute Aridane Santana penalty with Odisha's backline looking very tired. The team looked sluggish again in the game against Jamshedpur FC with a Mauricio double getting them back into the game. Odisha FC then went on to lose their third game against an impressive ATK Mohun Bagan side.

Title contenders Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, will head into the clash full of confidence, especially considering the lack of form of their opponents. And for all footballing fans, an exciting clash is on the cards.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - All you need to know

The two sides faced each other twice in the ISL. Odisha FC have managed to pick up all three points on both occasions.

The first time the two sides met, the game was a high-scoring affair with the two sides scoring six goals between them. X. Hernandez, J. Mawihmingthanga, and a brace from Aridane Santana got Odisha FC their four goals, while for Mumbai City FC Larbi and Subhash Singh got the goals. In the reverse fixture, goals from X. Hernandez and Aridane Santana ensured Odisha FC's victory.

Mumbai City FC 2 - 4 Odisha FC

Mumbai City FC 0 - 2 Odisha FC

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

Mumbai City FC - Amine Chermiti (6), Modou Sougou (3), Rowllin Borges (2)

Odisha FC - Aridane Santana (9), Manuel Onwu (7), Xisco Hernandez (5)

Clean sheets from last season

Mumbai City FC - 4

Odisha FC - 4