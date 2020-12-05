ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Mumbai City FC lock horns with Odisha FC in Match 19 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

After losing to Northeast United FC by a penalty, Sergio Lobera's side started getting doubted by some. Even against FC Goa, the team didn't put up a good show but managed to take home three points. Adam le Fondre converted the penalty kick in stoppage-time to get them the victory.

It was expected that the Islanders would show their true potential after they gelled together. And they did, as SC East Bengal received the beating. Mumbai City FC beat East Bengal 3-0 with a magical performance from Hugo Boumous. Going by such a performance, Odisha FC should have a lot to worry about.

Stuart Baxter has a lot to worry about (Image courtesy: Odisha FC Twitter)

Stuart Baxter and his men are yet to register a win this season. After losing to Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, and drawing against Jamshedpur FC, the wait for a win might just have got longer.

However, the draw against Jamshedpur FC had a silver lining. Diego Mauricio's brace didn't just give Odisha a point, but also newfound energy and mentality. Baxter would have hoped to face some other team to continue the momentum, though. After losing to ATK Mohun Bagan, they now face another stern challenge against the in-form Mumbai City.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC head-to-head

If there is something for the Odisha FC faithful to be cheerful about, it's their head-to-head record against Mumbai. Odisha FC completed the double over Mumbai City last season. They defeated the Islanders 2-4 away with strikes from Xisco, Jerry, and Santana. At home, Xisco and Santana scored again to ensure a 2-0 win.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Team News

Odisha FC

Marcelinho was seen in pain after picking up an injury last match, though there is no official confirmation regarding his fitness. Isak Vanlalruatfela might still be unavailable for selection, while Jerry and Vinit are expected to be available.

Mumbai City FC

For Mumbai City FC, Raynier Fernandes continues to be out. Vikram Pratap Singh was seen training, but he was not named in the teamsheet against SC East Bengal. It remains to be seen if he will feature against Odisha FC or not.

On Thursday, a piece of unfortunate news emerged that Mandar Rao Dessai's father had passed away. Whether Mandar will be available for selection on Sunday is still not confirmed. However, an image posted by Mumbai City FC indicates that Mandar could play. Sergio Lobera refused to comment about the same in the pre-match press conference.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC predicted XIs

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu, Nandha Kumar, Diego Mauricio

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC prediction

Going by the way Mumbai are playing, and how Odisha have underperformed, it should be an easy win for the Islanders. Odisha play again without much rest after their previous match. That should further add to Mumbai City FC's advantage.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 3-0 Odisha FC