Match No. 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Mumbai City FC taking on Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC have recovered well from their loss to NorthEast United FC in their ISL Season 7 opener. Sergio Lobera's men have brushed aside the disappointment and have rebounded with two crucial wins over FC Goa and SC East Bengal.

Their central midfielder Ahmed Jahouh will now be returning after a suspension due to a red card shown in the game against the Highlanders. With Rowlin Borges alongside him, the pair will bolster the midfield. They have two lethal strikers, Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche in their frontline, and Lobera has the luxury of going with both or any one of them.

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC have made a dismal start to their ISL campaign with no win so far in three matches. They have succumbed to Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in a couple of close losses. The only point that they have garnered in the ISL this season was against Jamshedpur FC.

In that match, striker Diego Mauricio's brace helped his side mount a comeback in the last fifteen minutes to finish with a 2-2 draw. Head coach Stuart Baxter will hope his side can take the positives and deliver a result against the in-form Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Prediction

Mumbai City FC have met Odisha FC (earlier, Delhi Dynamos FC) on 12 occasions over six seasons in the ISL. The Islanders have won five matches, with Odisha FC emerging victorious in four. Three matches ended in draws.

Considering the current run of form for the two sides in ISL 2020-21, the tide favours the Islanders. Mumbai City FC have a packed attacking core and a stable defence marshalled by Mourtada Fall. They also have the reliable shot stopper Amrinder Singh between the sticks.

Stuart Baxter, on the other hand, will hope Marcelinho produces a masterclass on the pitch.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2 - 0 Odisha FC