ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United 2-2 FC Goa - 4 things we learned

In match number 82 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season, NorthEast United FC drew 2-2 against FC Goa.

NorthEast United came into the game on the back of three wins - the first time they have ever managed to do so in the history of the competition.

FC Goa came into this one unbeaten in their last five games. The Gaurs though, had won only one out of their previous five games.

FC Goa wanted the win to consolidate their position in the top four, while the Highlanders wanted the win to move into the top four.

The match started on a positive note with both teams showcasing a positive brand of football. Goa took the lead in the 21st min through a tap in from Romario. NorthEast United FC equalised in the 41st minute through a Federico Gallego penalty.

The scoreboard at half time read 1-1.

FC Goa took the lead for the second time in the 80th minute through a Gurjinder Kumar own goal. The Highlanders equalised in the 83rd minute again through a Federico Gallego penalty.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Dheeraj Singh yet to get back in form

Dheeraj Singh was India's best performer in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. The young keeper grabbed a lot of eyeballs and received a lot of accolades for his performances.

Having signed for ATK in 2019, the young shot-stopper has seen a massive dip in form since joining the former ISL champions.

In the previous game against SC East Bengal, Dheeraj looked shaky, and even today he didn't look confident between the sticks.

Dheeraj managed to get a hand on the second penalty Federico Gallego scored, but the FC Goa goalkeeper should have saved the shot as it was hit close to him.

#3 FC Goa end NorthEast United's winning run but keep their own run of draws intact

Former Aizawl FC coach Khalid Jamil made a bright start to his second spell as interim manager of NorthEast United FC as he managed to guide the team to its first ever three-match winning streak. The teams that NorthEast United got past in that spell of three games included league leaders Mumbai City FC, second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa came into the game on the back of a seven-game unbeaten streak. The Gaurs though had managed to win just one game in their previous five matches.

Juan Ferrando's men managed to stop NorthEast United's winning run today but failed to get past their string of draws as they drew their fourth game in a row.

#2 Khalid Jamil manages to turn around NorthEast United FC

Khalid Jamil, the former I-League winning coach, was appointed as the Highlanders' assistant coach last season. This season at the start, the club made Khalid return from Goa and get back to his job as the academy's technical director. NorthEast United FC, after sacking Gerard Nus due to poor performances and losing his players' confidence, appointed Khalid Jamil as the interim manager.

Khalid's appointment has worked wonders for the Highlanders. As things stand, Khalid has made the Highlanders believe that they can reach the playoffs for a second time.

Federico Gallego was the man of the match today.

#1 Federico Gallego in master mode

Ever since Khalid took over, NorthEast United's Federico Gallego has been in sublime form. The Uruguayan midfielder scored the winner against ATK Mohun Bagan while also assisting the first goal. He was instrumental in the game against Mumbai City as he managed to control the game in midfield and kept the likes of Jahouh in check.

Today Federico scored twice from the penalty spot and earned a point for NorthEast United FC. It was also his defense-splitting pass that caused NorthEast United FC getting a penalty.

NorthEast United will have a tough job on their hands in retaining Federico Gallego, as a lot of other teams would be interested in signing the midfielder.