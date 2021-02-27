NorthEast United FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters: Player ratings as Highlanders secure playoff spot | ISL 2020-21 

NorthEast United FC booked their place in the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs, following a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters on Friday. VP Suhair (34') and Lalengmawia (45+1') were the goalscorers for the Highlanders at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Here are the player ratings from the match.

NorthEast United FC player ratings

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury - 6/10

Subhasish didn't have much to do as Kerala Blasters didn't register a single shot on target.

Nim Dorjee Tamang - 7/10

Nim did his duties well enough to help NorthEast United FC keep a clean sheet. He also fired dangerous-looking crosses throughout the course of the game.

Benjamin Lambot - 8.5/10

Lambot made four clearances and held his lines well. The Dutchman's imposing presence kept Kerala Blasters at bay.

Dylan Fox - 8.5/10

Partnering Lambot at the heart of NorthEast United FC's defense, Fox averted dangers with ease. He made five clearances in the game.

Provat Lakra - 5/10

Lakra didn't mark Bakary Kone properly in the sixth minute, with the latter getting a free header. He was substituted early in the first-half after picking up an injury.

Khassa Camara - 9/10

Camara was a tank in the midfield, winning second balls and dispossessing Kerala Blasters players to initiate attacks. He also provided the assist for VP Suhair's goal.

Lalengmawia - 9/10

Lalengmawia's defensive abilities allowed the other NorthEast United FC players to maraud forward. The youngster doubled his side's lead just before half-time with a venomous strike from 30 yards out.

Imran Khan - 6/10

Imran looked scrappy and committed cheap fouls when he lost possession in the midfield.

VP Suhair - 8/10

Suhair VP looked ecstatic after breaking the deadlock for NorthEast United FC against Kerala Blasters (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Suhair wasn't effective in the first 30 minutes of the game when he was deployed as a right-winger. However, once he switched flanks, his performance improved. The Keralite gave NorthEast United FC the lead in the 34th minute.

Luis Machado - 7.5/10

Machado's dribbling skills made life difficult for the Kerala Blasters defenders. However, he couldn't score or provide an assist.

Deshorn Brown - 7.5/10

Brown, who has been in fine form since joining NorthEast United FC in the January transfer window, had a rare off-day. He had to drop deep to collect balls and only managed two shots, with one of his efforts hitting the crossbar.

Kerala Blasters player ratings

Albino Gomes - 7/10

Albino made only one save in the game, while letting in two goals. He should have done better to stop Suhair's effort.

Sandeep Singh - 6/10

Playing as a right-back, Sandeep couldn't direct his crosses while surging forward. He also failed to clear the ball properly as Suhair waltzed past him to score the first goal of the game.

Bakary Kone - 6/10

Kone was gifted with a free-header early in the game, but he failed to make it count. In the build-up to NorthEast United FC's first goal, rather than clearing the ball forward, he played it sidewards, thus creating more problems for his side.

Costa Nhamoinesu - 7/10

Costa was guilty of not holding his lines properly and made just one clearance in the game.

Jessel Carneiro - 7/10

Kerala Blasters' Jessel Carneiro (right) looks on as Deshorn Brown (left) goes past him (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Carneiro was the lone shining prospect in Kerala Blasters' lackluster defense. He stopped several NorthEast United FC attacks through his side. His deliveries from the corner-kicks were also threatening.

Jeakson Singh - 8/10

Jeakson played as a holding-midfielder in the first-half and as a centre-back in the second. He perfected his duties on both occasions.

Vicente Gomez - 7/10

Vicente looked rusty in the middle of the park and allowed the NorthEast United FC players to saunter past him.

Rahul KP - 8/10

Rahul KP wasn't as involved in the game as he would have liked to. Deployed on the left-flank, he barely got forward and was made to perform defensive duties. He made nine tackles to keep the NorthEast United FC players in check.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni - 7.5/10

Prasanth looked lively going forward, but he was presented with very few opportunities.

Jordan Murray - 7/10

Murray took two shots in the game, but couldn't keep either on target.

Gary Hooper - 7/10

Hooper failed to combine well with Murray upfront as their efforts were thwarted by a resolute NorthEast United FC defense.