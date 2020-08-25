ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC appoint Gerard Nus as head coach

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United has announced the arrival of Gerard Nus as their new head coach for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season.

Gerard Nus is a highly experienced coach

Gerard Nus started his coaching career at the young age of 14 during football camps in RCD Espanyol. He completed the Federation Football Coaching Level 1 in the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RSFF) at the age of 16. Nus went on to study Sports Science after his schooling. At the young age of 22, he qualified as a UEFA Pro License Coach after completing his Level 3 Coaching Certificate in Huesca.

The Spaniard then joined Liverpool FC as a conditioning coach under Rafa Benitez. He managed the Liverpool youth teams at an age of 22. He later took charge of Korean League 2 side Chunnam Dragons (renamed Jeonnam Dragons) as an assistant coach. He returned to England in 2012 to take charge of the Brighton Football Academy.

Gerard Nus then switched continents and was appointed the assistant manager at Melbourne Hearts (now Melbourne City FC). He received his first international managerial role as an assistant manager in the Ghana national team during the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nus then went on to take diverse managerial roles at Elche CF (Spain), Rayo Vallecano (Spain), Irtysh Pavlodar (Kazakhstan) and Eskilstuna (Sweden) before getting the offer from NorthEast United.

Speaking of his appointment, Gerard Nus said:

“I am excited to start working at Northeast United FC. This is going to be my 3rd stint in Asia and I have heard a lot of good things about the club, the fans and the league from my former boss Avram Grant. I am looking forward to working with the coaching staff and the players to deliver results which the club aspires to achieve in the coming season.”

Gerard Nus (35) will be one of the youngest coaches in the tournament and is the youngest to take charge at the Highlanders. NorthEast United have already retained Rakesh Pradhan, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Lalengmawia, Ninthoinganba Meetei and Wayne Vaz from last season. They are also in advanced talks with Britto PM and Mashoor Shereef.