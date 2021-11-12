ISL 2020-21: Northeast United FC SWOT Analysis

Khalid Jamil's Northeast United FC has already proved that an Indian coach is as capable as foreign coaches in the ISL. He now has the opportunity to start fresh with a new season and have a go at the ISL title.

Northeast United FC have made some key signings in defensive areas but largely have the same squad as last season. The continuity factor might come into play as Jamil aims to leave his mark in the eighth edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Strengths

Northeast United FC have one of the strongest rosters in the upcoming ISL editions when it comes to defensive midfield. The presence of Hernan Santana and Khassa Camera makes the defensive midfield a powerhouse of stability. The Highlanders will have no problem getting the ball back from the opposition in their own half if the duo manage to work as a unit.

Khalid Jamil's men also have a barrage of talented strikers up front who can turn any game on their heads in a matter of minutes. The likes of Rochharzela, VP Suhair, William Lalnunfela, Deshorn Brown and Federico Gallego can break down tough defences.

Weaknesses

Despite a barrage of talent across the roster, the Highlanders do not have the needed depth in defensive areas. While Patrick Flottmann and Mohamed Irshad do bring in fresh names for defensive positions, there is just not enough element of leadership and assurance in the defenders they have in the squad. Khalid Jamil will have to work extra hard so that the defense can backup the defensive midfield department on the pitch.

Another possible concern could be the lack of match winners in the NorthEast United FC squad. The Highlanders have proven Indian talent with decent foreigners in the squad. However, a lack of big names could turn out to be a concern in crunch matches.

NorthEast United have a low profile but useful squad.

Opportunities

The stage is set for Khalid Jamil to bust the myth that Indian managers are not good enough to compete with the foreign coaches in the league. Jamil is the first ever Indian head coach in the league and will have his task cut out to take the Highlanders to the play-offs for the second time in a row. The former SC East Bengal manager turned the tables around for NorthEast United FC last season. He is expected to repeat the same but right from the start of the season.

Threats

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Northeast United FC like to defend in numbers, which can be a problem against clubs that like to play with the ball. FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC prefer to keep going at the opposition with regular attacking movements. It is obvious that the Highlanders will not be able to defend all the time against all the teams in the league.

Edited by Diptanil Roy