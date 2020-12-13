NorthEast United are all set to take on Chennaiyin FC in their sixth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope that the Chennaiyin FC side is able to overcome a shaky start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign. After starting off with a win, the Marina Machans have lost two matches and drawn one. They are placed in the eighth position on the ISL standings with four points. A win over the Highlanders can propel them higher on the table.

Chennaiyin FC are dealing with injury concerns for some of their key players such as Anirudh Thapa, Esmael Goncalves, and Enes Sipovic. However, they will continue to play their aggressive, physical game on the pitch and push the Highlanders to their limit.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC have been one of the surprise packages of ISL 2020-21. The Highlanders have managed to stay unbeaten over the course of five matches. They started out with a win over Mumbai City FC, sending shockwaves across the ISL.

Head coach Gerard Nus' work in the off-season is paying off the dividends. The Guwahati-based franchise has managed to draw their clashes with ISL heavyweights, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC. They won comfortably over ISL newcomers SC East Bengal and currently occupy the third spot in the standings.

Back in action on #SuperSunday 💥



The boys will take on @ChennaiyinFC at the Tilak Maidan to continue the good work. 🔴⚪#StrongerAsOne #NEUCFC pic.twitter.com/lXdMVBSWUD — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 12, 2020

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

NorthEast United FC have looked a solid outfit in this year's ISL (Courtesy - ISL)

The two teams have been a part of the ISL since the first season in 2014. They have faced each other on 12 occasions. NorthEast United FC enjoy the upper hand in the head-to-head record with six wins. Chennaiyin FC have won three matches while the remaining three have ended in draws.

The two sides come into the encounter with varied ambitions in their sights. The Highlanders aim to stay unbeaten and continue their fine run of form. Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, are searching for consistency as they look to make their way up the ISL standings.

Prediction - NorthEast United FC 1 - 1 Chennaiyin FC