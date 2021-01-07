NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC lock horns in a vital Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Friday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco. Both the teams will hope to keep their playoff qualification alive by grabbing all three points.

Hyderabad FC were unbeaten in their first 5 fixtures in the league, winning twice and drawing thrice. The Nizams then slumped to a three-match losing run before bouncing back to defeat Chennaiyin FC 4-1 in their most recent fixture.

NorthEast United FC were unbeaten in their first 6 fixtures in the league. They won twice and eked out four draws. The Highlanders lost their first game to Jamshedpur FC before drawing again with Odisha FC. In their most recent fixture, they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Both the teams can enter the top-four of the ISL with a win.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head

NorthEast United FC have faced Hyderabad FC only on two occasions.

Hyderabad FC lost their first game to the Highlanders with a slender scoreline of 0-1. They bounced back in the reverse fixture with a thumping 5-1 win in the 2019-20 ISL season.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Previous Results

Hyderabad FC 0-1 NorthEast United FC (02 November 2019)

NorthEast United FC 1-5 Hyderabad FC (20 February 2020)

The focus moves to the next one against Hyderabad! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/xPK0UpZxu6 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 6, 2021

Scorers from the current season

NorthEast United FC: Kwesi Appiah (3), Idrissa Sylla (2), Luis Machado (2)

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana (5), Halicharan Narzary (2), Joao Victor (2)

Clean sheets from the current season

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet (2), Subhasish Roy Chowdhary (1)

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul (2)

Luis Machado (R) will need to play a larger role in the midfield to create chances for his side. (Image: ISL)

More Stats and Numbers from the current ISL season

Most Saves - Gurmeet (NEUFC): 14, Subrata Paul (HFC): 13

Most Passes - Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC): 312, Joao Victor (HFC): 397

Most Interceptions - Lalengmawia (NEUFC): 23, Asish Rai (HFC): 26

Most Tackles - Lalengmawia (NEUFC): 39, Akash Mishra (HFC): 36

Most Touches - Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC): 421, Asish Rai (HFC): 587

Most Assists - VP Suhair, Rochharzela, Gurjinder Kumar and Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC): 1 each, Mohammed Yasir (HFC): 2

Most Shots - Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC): 18, Aridane Santana (HFC): 27