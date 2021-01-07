ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction, preview, team news and more

NorthEast United FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), in Vasco, on Friday.

NorthEast United had an enviable start to the season, remaining unbeaten for six matches. Once that streak got snapped, the Highlanders seem to have lost steam. With only two wins in nine games, NorthEast United are currently seventh on the table, having garnered just eleven points this season.

The biggest problem for them is their finishing. The Highlanders have not won a single match in their last five outings. If things persist the way they are right now, the team will find it difficult to finish in the top-four.

Hyderabad FC were experiencing a difficult period as well. With three losses on the trot, pressure started mounting on the Nizams. However, they came back brilliantly and gave a heavy blow to Chennaiyin FC in their last match.

Hyderabad scored four as they ended their losing streak and returned to their initial form. With none of the goals coming from Aridane Santana, Manolo Marquez was pleased to see different goal-scorers. They will look to extend the winning momentum in the ISL as they set their sights on a playoff position.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC head-to-head

These two sides squared off twice in the ISL and are tied at 1-1 in their head-to-head record. While NorthEast United took home the win in the first one, Hyderabad inflicted heavy damage by scoring five in the second fixture.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC team news

Manolo Marquez revealed that Fran Sandaza will miss the match. Nikhil Poojary will also be unavailable. The gaffer also hinted at some rotations in the team to avoid injuries and fatigue.

NorthEast United FC missed Kwesi Appiah in their last match, but no clarity has been given about his current condition.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC predicted XIs

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, V.P. Suhair, Idrissa Sylla, Rochharzela

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Onaindia Odei, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Souvik Chakraborty, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction

Going by the way Hyderabad FC looked in their last match, NorthEast United may find it tough to stop the Nizams. Marquez's side could potentially be one to watch out for this ISL.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-2 Hyderabad FC