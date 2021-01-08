ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The action in the ISL continues in the eleventh game-week as NorthEast United FC take on Hyderabad FC. The clash between the two mid-table teams takes place at the Tilak Maidan.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC come into this match on the back of a loss against ATK Mohun Bagan. It was their second defeat in the past three ISL fixtures.

With no victories in their previous five games, the Highlanders have slipped down to the seventh point on the ISL points table. They had been unbeaten for the first six matches of the competition but have seen a dip in form in recent games.

Head coach Gerard Nus will hope his side is back to its resolute best when it takes on the Nizams. The Highlanders received a huge boost recently with the return of midfielder Federico Gallego from injury. Luis Machado and Idrissa Sylla are two key players in their attack who will look to deliver.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Hyderabad FC continue to be one of the surprise packages of ISL 2020-21. After losing three matches in a row to Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and FC Goa, the Nizams bounced back in their last match.

Led by dual strikes from Indian national player Halicharan Narzary, Hyderabad FC pummeled two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC 4-1. Joel Chianese and Joao Victor were the other two players on the scoresheet.

The win over the Marina Machans meant that Hyderabad FC are placed sixth on the ISL standings and are level on 12 points with Bengaluru FC. A win over NorthEast United FC will propel them into the playoffs spots.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

Hyderabad FC's Aridane Santana is their key man in the attacking front (Courtesy - ISL)

Since making their ISL debut last season, Hyderabad FC have clashed with NorthEast United FC on two occasions. They have got one win each with their most recent face-off ending in a 5-1 victory for the Nizams.

The two sides come into this clash with an inconsistent run of matches and we expect a tough encounter between two solid defensive sides. Hyderabad FC have a slight advantage after their thrilling win over Chennaiyin FC.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-2 Hyderabad FC