ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 2

NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC will kick-off the proceedings in the second match of ISL Season 7 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa. Both the teams failed to make it to the playoffs last season and would be eager to get there by beginning their campaign on a high note.

NorthEast United FC will be led by Gerard Nus, who is set to become the youngest coach to manage a side in ISL. The 35-year-old has had a nomadic journey so far managing sides in Ghana, Kazakhstan, Spain, England, and Australia before stepping foot in India.

Mumbai City FC's head coach Sergio Lobera is no stranger to ISL. Having been at the helm of FC Goa for three seasons, his side reached the playoffs on each occasion. However, they couldn't lift the trophy.

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - All you need to know

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head

NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC squared off against each other a total of 12 times, with the former winning only thrice. The Islanders have had the upper hand seven times with two matches ending on a draw.

Mumbai City FC's new recruit Bartholomew Ogbeche will go against his former side NorthEast United FC whom he guided to the semi-finals two seasons back. The Nigerian international joins the side from Kerala Blasters.

Results of last five ISL matches between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC in action last season

In the last encounter between the two sides, Mumbai City FC beat NorthEast United FC by a slim 1-0 margin courtesy of a goal from Diego Costa. In the last five encounters, the Highlanders have been able to pick up only one win over their opponent.

Mumbai City FC 1-0 NorthEast United FC- 31 Jan 2020

NorthEast United FC 2-2 Mumbai City FC- 27 November 2019

Mumbai City FC 0-2 NorthEast United FC- 13 February 2019

NorthEast United FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC- 9 November 2018

Mumbai City FC 3-2 NorthEast United FC- 22 February 2018

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

NorthEast United FC - Asamoah Gyan (4), Redeem Tlang (3), Martin Chaves (3)

Mumbai City FC - Amine Chermiti (6), Modou Sougou (3), Rowllin Borges (2)

Most clean sheets from last season

NorthEast United FC - 3

Mumbai City FC - 4