Odisha FC 1-4 ATK Mohun Bagan - 4 things we learned

In match number 84 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season, ATK Mohun Bagan beat Odisha FC 4-1.

Odisha FC came into the game searching for their second victory of the season.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, came into the game hungry for the win as they needed to stay within reach of table leaders Mumbai City FC.

The match started on a fast-paced note with ATK Mohun Bagan taking the lead in the 11th minute through a Manvir Singh wonder strike.

Cole Alexander equalized for Odisha FC in the 45th minute. The scoreboard at half time read 1-1.

The second half started with ATK Mohun Bagan pressing hard for the win.

The team from Kolkata took the lead in the 54th minute through another Manvir Singh strike.

Roy Krishna then scored a brace in a space of three minutes to give ATK Mohun Bagan a 4-1 win over Odisha.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from the game.

#4 Odisha look like a team lost

Odisha FC looked like a lost team (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Odisha have managed to win just one game this season when they defeated Kerala Blasters.

While they put up good performances in some other games this season as well, they looked like a disjointed unit against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Right from the kick-off, Odisha looked like a team who came into the game without a plan.

The midfield and defence for Odisha looked out of place for most parts of the game, and ATK Mohun Bagan punished them with every clear chance they got.

Odisha needs to pull up their socks and hit the ground running with a plan if they want to get another win this season.

#3 Arshdeep Singh's dip in form results in a heavy defeat for Odisha FC

Odisha FC have had a turbulent time in the Indian Super League this season.

Arshdeep's performance has been the only silver lining for Odisha FC.

Against ATK Mohun Bagan, however, the former Minerva goalkeeper had an off day under the bar.

Arshdeep should have done better to save the second and fourth goal that Odisha conceded.

Especially for the second goal, Arshdeep let the ball go in through the near post.

The fans and management of Odisha FC will hope that Arshdeep regains his form soon.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan change the trend and manage to score an early goal

Roy Krishna scored a late brace to give ATKMB a big win (Image Courtesy: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan have been synonymous with second-half goals. Pundits went as far as predicting that ATK Mohun Bagan won't score a goal before 30 minutes against Odisha.

Antonio Habas's men, though, changed the trend and managed to bag the first goal in the game's eleventh minute with a Manvir Singh strike.

The inclusion of Marcelinho has given ATK Mohun Bagan an added advantage in the midfield.

Today ATKMB used this advantage to perfection as the ex-Odisha FC player created many problems for his former employers.

ATK Mohun Bagan will hope they can keep getting early goals in the upcoming games as it would help them to control the game better.

#1 Manvir Singh the hero for ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan close the gap with Mumbai City FC with this win (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Manvir Singh, the young striker from Punjab, has often been billed as the next big striker in Indian football.

The striker has already bagged four goals and two assists this season, making him one of the highest-scoring Indians.

The first goal Manvir Singh scored today was a world-class strike with his weaker left foot.

The second goal showcased his power and ability to run at defence and score from acute angles.