ISL 2020-21- Odisha FC sign South African midfielder Cole Alexander

Following the high-profile signings of Steven Taylor and Marcelinho, Odisha FC have completed the quota of overseas players in their squad following the signing of South African midfielder Cole Alexander.

The 31-year old, who hails from Cape Town, has been described by many as a high-intensity and a high-energy midfielder, the kind of player that Odisha coach Stuart Baxter was looking for.

Baxter stated that he hoped that the South African would bring energy, character and quality into the squad for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

After taking Alexander on board, OFC Head Coach Stuart Baxter commented, "We are delighted to secure Cole to our squad. I have worked with Cole with Bafana and he brings a combination of high energy, character, and quality. His personality will enrich our squad environment and I am sure he will be popular among our fans."

Looking forward to the season: Cole Alexander

Alexander echoed his coach's sentiment stating that he too was pleased and happy to be joining the club stating that he was eager to play under Stuart Baxter once more and was hoping to meet his teammates soon.

Cole Alexander expressed, "I am extremely delighted to join Odisha FC and play in the Indian Super League for the first time. It will be really great to play under Coach Stuart Baxter again and I can't wait to meet my teammates. I am very excited and looking forward to the season ahead. I have heard a lot about the special fans that the Club has and though they will not be in the stadiums with us this year, we will carry them in our hearts and try and make them proud. I hope we can achieve something special at Odisha FC in the upcoming seasons."