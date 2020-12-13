ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs FC Goa - 4 things we learned

Odisha FC played FC Goa in Match No. 25 of Indian Super League 2020-21. Odisha FC had a poor start to the season, managing just a point from their first four matches.

FC Goa collected five points from their first four games and were looking to make it eight. A win today would have taken FC Goa to the top-four.

The game started with FC Goa taking cruise control of the proceedings. The Gaurs had more than 70 per cent of ball possession throughout the first half. Igor Angulo scored in added time of the first half to give FC Goa the lead.

The Gaurs maintained their lead and control in the second half to secure a victory and three points. On that note, let us take a look at the four things we learned from the game.

#4 Odisha FC still rusty in transition

Last season Odisha FC under Joseph Gombau had displayed an excellent brand of football. They also managed to get some vital points along the way.

This season Odisha FC under Stuart Baxter haven't managed to find their rhythm. The team has managed to play good football at times, but overall they have looked disjointed.

#3 Arshdeep the bright spark in defeat for Odisha FC

Odisha FC had played foreign goalkeepers till last season. Delhi Dynamos, which changed to Odisha FC, also used to play foreign keepers for most of their time. This season Odisha moved away from this tradition and placed their faith in Indian keepers.

Arshdeep had a few good minutes under his belt last season. This time he has leapfrogged to be the number one choice for Odisha FC in goal.

The former Minerva FC goalkeeper had a brilliant game today as he denied FC Goa numerous times. Had Arshdeep not pulled off those saves, Odisha FC would have lost by an even bigger margin.

Especially the double save he pulled off in the second half was a treat to see. Odisha fans will hope to see more such saves from the young keeper during the course of the season.

Arshdeep wins the Sparkling Player of The Match powered by Khimji Jewellers for his fantastic performance tonight. He is definitely one for the future. 💜👊🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/kxcL1PKCzD — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) December 12, 2020

#2 Brandon Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz — the principal architects for FC Goa

Brandon Fernandes has proven in the past two seasons why he is the best attacking-midfielder in India. Without Brandon on the pitch, FC Goa face problems in breaking up defences. With Brandon though, FC Goa slice open defences like a hot knife through butter.

With the departure of star players like Coro, Hugo Boumous, and Mandar Rao Dessai, a lot of people had doubts regarding FC Goa's capability this season. Brandon and Jorge Ortiz have become FC Goa's dependable duo this season.

Jorge Ortiz is doing the work Boumous used to do for FC Goa, but in a different way. Ortiz and Brandon have been shifting positions flawlessly this season. This change in position has also created issues for teams in marking them.

At the moment, every good attacking move that FC Goa create, go through either Brandon or Jorge Ortiz.

#1 Igor Angulo perfect replacement for Ferran Corominas

When Ferran Corominas left FC Goa at the end of last season, nobody felt he could ever be replaced. But now, Igor Angulo looks to be the perfect replacement for Coro if we go by the start the Spanish striker has had for FC Goa. Igor currently leads the goal-scoring charts with six goals.

It is not just his goal scoring, but also his overall gameplay that has made the FC Goa striker a favorite already. His link-up with Brandon and Jorge Ortiz has been top-notch. The way he creates space for the wingers or midfielder to run into is also worthy of praise. His presence in front of goal is something which young Indian strikers should see and learn from.