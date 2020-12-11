ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 25

Odisha FC will look to register their first win of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) when they host FC Goa at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

Odisha FC have managed to earn just a point from four league games so far, and are placed 10th in the standings. They began their 2020-21 ISL campaign with a 1-0 loss to Hyderabad FC.

The Juggernauts managed to salvage a point in their second game after coming back from 2-0 to make it 2-2 against Jamshedpur FC. Stuart Baxter's side couldn't score in the next two games and lost 2-0 and 1-0 to Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC respectively.

FC Goa had a nervy start to their 2020-21 ISL campaign as well. Their first game with a resolute Bengaluru FC ended in a 2-2 draw. Juan Ferrando's side then fell to a 1-0 loss against Mumbai City FC. They could only eke out a point in their third league game with NorthEast United FC that ended in a 1-1 draw. The Gaurs eventually registered their first win of the season with a 3-1 scoreline against Kerala Blasters.

Odisha FC will need their strikers Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, and Marcelinho to combine and find goals in regular intervals. The FC Goa attack led by Igor Angulo has been regularly scoring goals. With 5 goals from 4 games, Igor Angulo is leading the current goal-scoring chart of the season, bearing further testimony to his immense quality.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa - All you need to know

FC Goa and Odisha FC have faced each other on just two occasions so far. The Gaurs have won both times.

Head-to-Head results between Odisha FC and FC Goa

FC Goa 3-0 Odisha FC (December 2019)

FC Goa 4-2 Odisha FC (January 2020)

Igor Angulo will be the prime target man for FC Goa. (Image: ISL)

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

Odisha FC - Aridane Santana (9), Manuel Onwu (7), Xisco Hernandez (5)

FC Goa - Ferran Corominas (14), Hugo Boumous (11), Jackichand Singh (5)

Clean sheets from last season

Odisha FC - 4

FC Goa - 5

Top scorers from the current season

Odisha FC - Diego Mauricio (2)

FC Goa - Igor Angulo (5), Jorge Ortiz (1)

Clean sheets from the current season

Odisha FC - 0

FC Goa - 0

More Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves - Arshdeep Singh (3 - OFC), Mohammad Nawaz (6 - FCG)

Most Passes - Gaurav Bora (145 - OFC), Edu Bedia (315 - FCG)

Most Interceptions - Cole Alexander (8 - OFC), Seriton Fernandes (10 - FCG)

Most Tackles - Shubham Sarangi (13 - OFC), Edu Bedia (26 - FCG)

Most Touches - Shubham Sarangi (212 - OFC), Edu Bedia (377 - FCG)

Most Shots - Diego Mauricio (12 - OFC), Jorge Ortiz (15 - FCG)