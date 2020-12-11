ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs FC Goa prediction, preview, team news and more

Odisha FC will be in the hunt for their first win of the season when they face FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Odisha are only one spot away from the bottom of the table on goal difference, having picked up just a single point from their opening four games of the season.

In their last game, coach Stuart Baxter's team were outplayed and could well have lost by more goals against a rampant Mumbai City FC side. Odisha eventually lost 2-0, thanks to goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rowllin Borges.

FC Goa picked up their first win of the season in their previous game against the Kerala Blasters. Igor Angulo scored twice in a 3-1 win, during which he had a goal gifted to him by Kerala goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

Juan Ferrando would have been delighted with FC Goa's display in the game against the Kerala Blasters, as the team showed a cutting edge and penetration in the final third.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa head-to-head

Last season, which was Odisha's first in the ISL, saw them lose both games to FC Goa. They lost 4-2 at the Kalinga Stadium and also lost the match at Fatorda 3-0.

Odisha FC form guide: L-L-D-L

FC Goa form guide: W-D-L-D

Odisha FC vs FC Goa team news

In their last game against Mumbai City FC, Baxter switched to a 4-4-2 formation, which, on paper at least, suits the players that he has at his disposal.

Manuel Onwu could start the game on Saturday ahead of Daniel Lalhimpuia, as Baxter continues to find a combination that gives Odisha a consistent threat in front of goal.

Apart from Diego Mauricio's late blitz against Jamshedpur FC in their second game this season, which gave them a point, Odisha have struggled to score goals this season.

Meanwhile, FC Goa are finally on the right track this season. Angulo is scoring goals, Brandon Fernandes is creating goals, and Edu Bedia and Alberto Noguera have been superb in midfield. Juan Ferrando is unlikely to make any changes to the starting XI for this game

Odisha FC vs FC Goa predicted XIs

Odisha FC

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

FC Goa

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa prediction

Against an Odisha side bereft of confidence at the moment, Goa should pick up a comfortable win given the form of the likes of Brandon and Angulo.

Prediction: Odisha FC 0-3 FC Goa