Odisha FC will lock horns with FC Goa in their fifth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC come into this clash on the back of a couple of losses against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC. They will aim to put their poor start in ISL 2020-21 behind them and get their first win.

Head coach Stuart Baxter would hope for a better performance from his defense after conceding five goals in their last three encounters. He has a strong attacking unit comprising players such as Marcelinho, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, and Manuel Onwu. They will look to put in a better shift after failing to score in the last two matches.

FC Goa Preview

Head coach Juan Ferrando picked up his first win of ISL 2020-21 when FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters FC. Powered by a brace from Igor Angulo, the Gaurs overcame the Blasters by a 3-1 margin. Jorge Ortiz added another one to the scoresheet, for his first ISL goal.

FC Goa will be highly confident coming into the match against Odisha FC in Bambolim. The team will hope to carry on the positive momentum as the ISL 2020-21 season progresses.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa Prediction

Advertisement

Marcelinho's form is crucial for the success of Odisha FC (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides have played twice in the ISL. On both occasions, the Gaurs emerged victorious. FC Goa thus have an edge in their head-to-head record.

However, Stuart Baxter's side will be hungry to get going after a string of poor results. FC Goa, meanwhile, will hope to perform the way they did against Kerala Blasters FC.

Considering their current form in the competition, FC Goa should have a comfortable win in this encounter on Saturday.

Prediction - Odisha FC 0 - 2 FC Goa