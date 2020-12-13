FC Goa beat Odisha FC by a slender 1-0 margin in the 25th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League Season at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa on Saturday. It was a neat Igor Angulo finish during stoppage time in the first half that proved to be enough for FC Goa to take all the three points and move to the fourth spot in the points table.

Goa started really well as Jorge Ortiz played a few passes before whipping a cross but it turned out to be an easy catch for Arshdeep Singh. Lenny Rodrigues received a yellow card after a poor touch saw him stepping on Gaurav Bora’s feet but FC Goa didn’t have problem in maintaining the ball for majority of the first half.

Even though Odisha FC left a lot of space on the flanks, FC Goa were unable to provide an incisive pass or cross to Igor Angulo. On the odd occasion, someone like Jorge Ortiz crossed a ball to the center, it turned out to be a difficult opportunity just like when Angulo ballooned a header to Arshdeep. The creative Brandon Fernandes also made a reverse pass to Jorge Ortiz but the Spaniard struck his shot wide of the target.

Brandon also jinxed past a couple of Odisha defenders on the right flank before looking for a cross to Angulo but the ball deflected off Jacob Tratt. However, Arshdeep did well to push it away for a corner. Odisha also threatened a little bit with their pressing on the rare scenario when FC Goa tended to over-play the ball inside their defensive area. Shubham Sarangi’s pass to Manuel Onwu saw the forward releasing Diego Mauricio into acres of space but Seriton Fernandes defended superbly to get Goa out of trouble. The right full-back pushed the Brazilian away from a goal meaning that the chance to take a shot was all but gone.

The Stuart Baxter-managed side also enjoyed a decent spell of possession during the end of the second half but Mauricio put an end to it with too much dribbling. Just when it looked like the half will end goal-less, Alexander Romario Jesuraj ran to the by-line and cut it back to Angulo. The clinical Spaniard then took a touch to give himself some space before striking the ball past Arshdeep Singh to put Goa ahead. The move came after Juan Ferrando’s decision to shift Romario to the left flank after the Dindigul-native had been ineffective on the other end.

Right after the second-half began, Jerry Mawihmingthanga received a fantastic cross from Hendry Antonay but the winger’s diving header went over the bar. At the other end, Jorge Ortiz came up with a shot from outside the box but Arshdeep did well to push it away. The game turned into an end-to-end affair as Diego Mauricio chested down Jacob Tratt’s long ball for Cole Alexander but the South African’s shot went wide.

Arshdeep Singh then came up with an amazing double save to pull Odisha out of deep misery. First, Saviour Gama released Igor Angulo behind the Odisha back-line but the 36-year-old striker was denied by a left-footed save. Then Ortiz forced Arshdeep to come up with a full-stretch diving save. In the 70th minute, Jerry was given a chance to come up with a good header but he put it wide again. Four minutes later, Princeton Rebello came up with a lovely outside of the boot through ball to Igor Angulo but the striker couldn’t find the target.

With just a couple of minutes to go in regular time, Princeton delivered a superb diagonal ball to Len Doungel who headed it into Jorge Ortiz’ path. Ortiz’ shot was saved well by Arshdeep following which the Odisha FC defense came together to deny Len Doungel. In the end, FC Goa might believe that they should have scored a lot more but three points would taste pretty well.

ISL 2020-21, OFC vs FCG: Who was the Hero of the Match?

As usual, Jorge Ortiz put in a terrific shift to keep the FC Goa machine ticking. Courtesy: ISL

Jorge Ortiz is a well-deserved ‘Hero of the Match” for his superb work-rate. The Spanish winger was relentless with his runs throughout the game as he troubled the young Odisha FC full-backs. Ortiz’ nimble foot-work often saw him getting the better of Shubham Sarangi and Hendry Antonay but the final delivery was the only missing piece in his jigsaw puzzle. However, it must be said that he was denied by the trio of Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor and Arshdeep Singh. On any other day, Ortiz could have probably had two goals and an assist. All said and done, Ortiz also had a part to play in FC Goa’s solitary goal as it was his pass that released Alexander Romario Jesuraj into some space.