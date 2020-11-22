Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 is taking up pace as Odisha FC host Hyderabad FC in the fourth game of the season. Both the teams have rebuilt from the scratch and can be on the advantage of acting as surprise elements against the more dominant sides of the league. Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC had a dismal inaugural season in the 2019-20 season as the finished in the bottom half of the season. A win for either of the sides will set the pace for a unique season for either of the clubs.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC are only in their second season of play with the Indian Super League 2020-21. They have just played two games in their short history, both of them in the Indian Super League 2019-20 regular season. Odisha FC won both the games with 2-1 and 3-2 scorelines.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Team News

Odisha FC had a decent pre-season campaign. They lost narrowly to Mumbai City FC 3-2 in their first pre-season friendly and lost out to Chennaiyin FC with a 1-2 scoreline. Odisha FC have been among the goals which is a good sign of things. Youngsters like Suresh Wangjam, Nandhakumar Sekar, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Bodo Bairingdao, Saurabh Meher, Hendry Antonay and Gayrav Bora provide a massive squad depth to Stuart Baxter. Big signings like Manuel Onwu, Marcelinho and Cole Alexander will have the responsibility to steer the team to wins.

Adil Khan will be a key man for Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC played four pre-season games before the start of the league season. They fell to a 0-2 loss to Kerala Blasters, and played out a competitive 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC. They snatched a 4-2 win over FC Goa in a friendly watched even by the local fans in Goa. However, the Nizams ended their pre-season on sombre note by losing 2-1 to NorthEast United. Hyderabad FC have a balanced squad as well with several youngsters. Rohit Danu, Liston Colaco, Nikhil Poojary, Laldanmawia Ralte, and Hitesh Sharma are some of the several exciting prospects in the squad. Hyderabad FC have experienced foreigners like Aridane Santana, Lluis Sastre, and Joel Chianese to act as the spine of the side.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

Odisha FC (4-4-2): Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, George D’Souza, Nandakumar, Cole Alexander, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Marcelinho, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu

Hyderabad FC (4-2-3-1): Subrata Paul (GK), Souvik Chakrabarty, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Sahil Panwar, Joao Victor, Adil Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana

Advertisement

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC have renewed squads and have built them up from the scratch. Both the sides had a forgettable campaign in the previous season and will be two of the few teams to have a look at. The teams will take considerable time to gel in and settle down courtesy lack of competitive game time in the last eight months or so. Both teams look level pegging on paper which may make the game a very competitive yet rusty one.

Prediction: Odisha FC 0-0 Hyderabad FC

Where to watch

The game will be televised on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 in India. Live Streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP and JIO TV.

All the LIVE updates from the game will also be available at the Sportskeeda Exclusive LIVE Match Center.