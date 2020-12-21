Odisha FC will look to register their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season when they host NorthEast United FC at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa.

Odisha FC have just 1 point from their 6 games which was earned from a draw with Jamshedpur FC. The Juggernauts have lost their games to Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, and Bengaluru FC.

The draw with Jamshedpur FC was the result of a comeback from being 2-0 down at half-time. Diego Mauricio's brace in the space of 20 minutes earned them their only point of the season.

NorthEast United FC have been excellent in this season so far. Their only loss came in their most recent game with Jamshedpur FC. The Highlanders began their campaign on a high note, with a 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC. They drew four games with Kerala Blasters, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and Chennaiyin FC. Their second win of the season was against SC East Bengal, with a 2-0 scoreline.

Odisha FC have struggled to settle down in the league so far. They have been short of goals since Stuart Baxter is yet to find a stable striking combination. The midfield, riddled with young Indians, has not helped as well.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, have looked like a disciplined side under Gerard Nus.

Odisha FC can leapfrog Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal into the 9th position on the ISL standings, with a win. NorthEast United FC can extend their position in the top four if they emerge victorious.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - All you need to know

Odisha FC joined the Indian Super League in the 2019-20 season after replacing Delhi Dynamos FC. The Juggernauts have faced the Highlanders on just two occasions so far, both during the 2019-20 league stage.

The Highlanders won the fixture in Guwahati while the Juggernauts registered a win in the return leg in Bhubaneswar.

Head-to-Head results between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC 2-1 Odisha FC (26 October 2019)

Odisha FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC (14 February 2020)

Luis Machado will be a key player for the NorthEast United FC in the left-wing. (Image: ISL)

Top scorers from the current season

Odisha FC - Diego Mauricio (2), Steven Taylor (1)

NorthEast United FC - Idrissa Sylla (2), Kwesi Appiah (2), Luis Machado (2)

Clean sheets from the current season

Odisha FC - 0

NorthEast United FC - Gurmeet (2), Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (1)

More Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves - Arshdeep Singh (13 - OFC), Gurmeet (11 - NEUFC)

Most Passes - Gaurav Bora (208 - OFC), Khassa Camara (244 - NEUFC)

Most Interceptions - Cole Alexander (14 - OFC), Ninthoi (19 - NEUFC)

Most Tackles - Gaurav Bora (26 - OFC), Khassa Camara (33 - NEUFC)

Most Touches - Shubham Sarangi (313 - OFC), Benjamin Lambot (328 - NEUFC)

Most Shots - Diego Mauricio (13 - OFC), Idrissa Sylla (16 - NEUFC)