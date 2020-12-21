ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

Odisha FC will take on NorthEast United FC in Match 37 of ISL 2020-21, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Tuesday. Stuart Baxter's side is at the bottom of the points table with just 1 point from 6 matches. The Highlanders, meanwhile, are at the fourth position with 10 points from 7 matches.

Odisha FC began their campaign with a 0-1 loss to Hyderabad FC and then held Jamshedpur FC 2-2. However, they lost their next four matches on the trot to ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, and Bengaluru FC. The Kalinga Warriors have scored only three goals in the tournament and conceded nine times.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over the current table-toppers, Mumbai City FC. They then shared spoils with Kerala Blasters and FC Goa before picking up a win over SC East Bengal. They later held Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, before suffering their first defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head

After Delhi Dynamos rechristened themselves as Odisha FC, the two teams have faced each other only twice. The two sides have recorded one victory each.

In the last encounter between the two clubs, Manuel Onwu and Martin Perez Guedes scored for Odisha FC after NorthEast United had taken the lead. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Odisha FC.

Odisha FC wins: 1

NorthEast United wins: 1

Draw: 0

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter would be eager to end his team's winless run (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Odisha FC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh suffered a concussion against Mumbai City FC and is still recovering. Their head coach Stuart Baxter hinted at the pre-match press conference that Marcelinho hasn't fully recovered.

Diawandou Diagne is another foreign player whom the Bhubaneswar-based side could miss due to an injury. NorthEast United, on the other hand, have a fully-fit unit.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XIs

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, VP Suhair, Idrissa Sylla

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

NorthEast United FC play a very defensive brand of football, keeping their lines in check. Odisha FC, on the other hand, try to play out from the back, but have tasted very little success so far. Looking at the form of the two teams, one can expect a drab game, ending in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Odisha FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC