Odisha FC are set to take on NorthEast United FC in the eighth-match week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Odisha FC Preview

Head coach Stuart Baxter will hope for a resurgence from his side after their shaky start to the ISL 2020-21 season. The Kalinga Warriors have lost five matches and drawn one so far.

The lone point was earned against Jamshedpur FC when a brace from Diego Mauricio rescued them. Since then, Odisha FC have lost four on the trot against ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

Odisha have suffered in all departments across the pitch, with both defence and attack struggling to get going. They have scored just three goals and conceded nine so far. Baxter's team is now up against a NorthEast United FC side that has a stubborn defence.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC have got off to a strong start in their ISL 2020-21 campaign. After starting with a win over current league leaders Mumbai City FC, they carried on their unbeaten run through six matches.

The Highlanders faced their first defeat of the ISL season in their last fixture against Jamshedpur FC. They will aim to overcome the minor bump in the road and bounce back against a struggling Odisha FC side.

Advertisement

NorthEast United FC have found a sturdy defensive pairing in the form of Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox. Both of them have marshalled the backline well and are threats from setpiece situations as well. NorthEast United FC have also given ample opportunities to promising youngsters such as Rochharzela, Lalengmawia and Ninthoinganba Meetei.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

Odisha FC players training ahead of their encounter against NorthEast United FC (Courtesy - ISL)

After rebranding themselves as Odisha FC (previously known as Delhi Dynamos FC), the Kalinga Warriors have clashed with the Highlanders on two occasions. The two sides are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head encounters.

Advertisement

Odisha FC have not kept a single clean sheet this season so far. They will find it tough to keep the clinical Highlanders attack in check.

Prediction: Odisha FC 0 - 1 NorthEast United FC