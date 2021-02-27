FC Goa and Hyderabad FC to battle for the last remaining ISL playoff spot 

Football can be cruel sometimes. Having given their everything this season, either one of FC Goa or Hyderabad FC will miss an ISL playoff berth.

To put things into perspective, both Hyderabad FC and FC Goa have lost only three matches so far. Apart from Jamshedpur FC in the 2018-19 season, no other club has failed to make it to the semi-finals, despite losing only three games.

However, if they fail to make it, they will have only themselves to blame. Hyderabad FC have played 10 draws while FC Goa have shared the spoils 9 times with their opponents this season.

Hyderabad have 28 points from 19 matches and if they get anything less than a win, they would be knocked out of the competition. Goa have two points more than the Nizams and a draw would be enough for a place in the ISL playoffs.

ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, and NorthEast United FC are the three other sides to have already sealed a spot. Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will lock horns in the final matchday in an attempt to join them.

Draws have halted the progress of both Hyderabad FC and FC Goa

Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in their last eleven matches (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC are on an eleven-game unbeaten streak. Coincidentally, the last team to beat the Nizams was FC Goa.

But in the course of eleven matches this season, they have picked up only four wins. And, apart from NorthEast United FC, none of the other sides whom they have beaten, are placed above them in the points table.

Things are similar for FC Goa as well. They should have sealed a playoff spot comfortably. But, a string of six consecutive draws halted their progress.

The Gaurs have bounced back recently with back-to-back wins over Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC. FC Goa would be eager to extend their unbeaten streak to thirteen matches and reach the semi-finals.

Absence of Aridane Santana might hurt Hyderabad FC

FC Goa's striker Igor Angulo will hope he can guide his side to another win (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC look slightly on the backfoot heading into the fixture. They are likely to miss Asish Rai due to an injury while Chinglensana Singh and Aridane Santana will be serving a one-match suspension.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Hyderabad FC lost 1-2. Santana gave them the lead but Ishan Pandita and Igor Angulo's strikes in the dying embers of the game snatched the victory away from them.

"It's like a knockout game. The team that wins, continues while the other team goes home. What challenge do I expect from FC Goa? They are 12 games unbeaten and we are 11 games. I am sure it will be a tough game for both of us," said Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez ahead of the game.

FC Goa will need their defensive unit to perform well. The Gaurs have leaked 23 goals in the league stages, with the majority of them coming from set-pieces. They have kept only two clean sheets — the second-lowest in ISL this season.

Apart from an injured Brandon Fernandes, FC Goa have a completely fit side to choose from. They are known for their propensity to score in the dying stages of the game, with 11 of their 31 goals coming in the final fifteen minutes.

"The season has been reduced to one game after 19 games. But, I don't think our success depends on this one game. It's necessary to keep calm. I hope we will be in play-offs," said FC Goa's coach Juan Ferrando ahead of the clash against Hyderabad FC.

FC Goa's Igor Angulo has scored 13 goals in 18 appearances while super-sub Ishan Pandita has found the back of the net 4 times from 8 shots. Against Hyderabad FC, Ferrando will pin his hopes on the duo to get them a favourable result.