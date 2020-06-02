ISL 2020-21 : Redeem Tlang joins FC Goa

Redeem Tlang at Shillong Lajong.

Indian Super League side FC Goa have announced the signing of right-winger Redeem Tlang from NorthEast United on Monday. Tlang will be part of the FC Goa squad for AFC Champions League 2020-21.

FC Goa: first move away from the hills

Tlang started his youth career at the esteemed Shillong Lajong setup at the age of 14, after four years at the academy, he rose up the ranks and penned his first professional contract at Lajong in 2013.

He stayed in Lajong for 5 seasons and played more than 100 games in the I-League, Federation Cup and Shillong Premier League. He made his ISL debut in the 2014 season with NorthEast United on loan from Shillong Lajong. Tlang permanently moved to NorthEast United in the 2018-19 season and was an instrumental part of the Highlanders for couple of seasons.

Tlang is a pacey right winger with the ability to swing-in lofted crosses into the box. He also has a knack for long-rangers from outside thethe box which makes him a dangerous customer for the opposition defence. Tlang can also play as a make-shift right-back when necessary.

“Redeem is a player we have admired for some time now. He has impressed everyone over the last two seasons in the Indian Super League with NorthEast United,” said FC Goa President Akshay Tandon. “I am sure his pace and ability will make a significant contribution to the team.”

“I am overjoyed,” stated Redeem Tlang after completing his move. “I have always been an admirer of FC Goa and now to call myself a Gaur, it is one of the best moments of my life. I have enjoyed my time at NorthEast but I am thrilled to have the chance to challenge for the biggest honours in Indian football here. Playing in front of the passionate football fans in Goa and alongside some of the best players in the country will be an amazing experience. I can’t wait to get started.''

Redeem Tlang is FC Goa's first official signing of the season after the 2019-20 Indian football season officially ended on May 31 2020. FC Goa are expected to make more signings following a player exodus post the departure of former Head Coach Sergio Lobera.