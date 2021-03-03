ISL 2020-21: Semi-final fixtures, match timings and venues

After 110 games in the league stage of the competition, the Indian Super League (ISL) has reached the business end of the tournament. Four teams will battle for a place in the final, which is scheduled to take place on March 13th at the Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

The four teams that have made it to the semi-finals this year are Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa.

Mumbai City FC finished the league stage at the top of the table and also got their hands on the League Winners Shield after a 2-0 win against ATK Mohun Bagan. The team also secured a place in next year’s AFC Champions League.

This one's for you Mumbai, and we're only getting started! 💙



AamchiTeam bole toh @MumbaiCityFC HERO ISL LEAGUE WINNERS 2020-2021 💙 pic.twitter.com/g0pQdPrakI — Raynier Fernandes (@Raynier_11) March 1, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan made a great start to the season and were the team to beat. They were consistent and came close to lifting the League Winners Shield. However, a draw against Hyderabad and a loss against Mumbai City FC meant that the Mariners were tied on 40 points with Mumbai City FC.

As per the rules, during a tie, the team with the most points in the head-to-head gets preference. The Islanders picked up all six points against ATK, winning both contests between the two sides this season.

NorthEast United FC finished the league stage of the ISL in third place, with 33 points from 20 matches. The team started the tournament really well before internal issues and disagreements saw them part ways with head coach Gerad Nus.

The management handed over the reins at the club to Khalid Jamil, who took the team to a third-place finish with six wins and three draws from his nine games in charge.

Filling up the final spot in the semi-finals are FC Goa, who managed to hold Hydereabd FC to a draw to secure their place in the knockout stages. The Gaurs were one of the most consistent teams in this year's ISL and this will be their fourth consecutive appearance in the playoffs.

Advertisement

ISL 2020-21 Semi-final fixtures and schedule

The first leg of the semi-finals will take place on March 5th and 6th. On the 5th, FC Goa will take on ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC while Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan on March 6th.

The second leg of these fixtures is scheduled for March 8th and 9th. Sergio Lobera's men will take on the Gaurs on the 8th while the Mariners will take on NorthEast United FC on the March 9th.

ISL 2020-21 playoffs schedule

The ISL semi-finals are scheduled to take place at two venues in Goa. The Fatorda Stadium, also known as the Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and the GMC Stadium Bambolim will be the venues for the semi-finals. All the semifinalists will play one game at both venues.