Statistical review for ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the ISL final

ATK Mohun Bagan have impressed in ISL 2020/21 after a merger between former ISL champions ATK and Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. The club retained its core squad ahead of the season and has proved its worth with an exceptional performance so far.

Ahead of the summit clash against Mumbai City FC, here is a statistical review of the Mariners for this season:

How many goals have ATK Mohun Bagan scored and conceded this season?

The ATK Mohun Bagan side's defensive approach has led to them scoring only 28 goals so far this season. They are third in terms of goals scored, with Mumbai City FC (35), NorthEast United (31), and FC Goa (31) all ahead of the Mariners.

ATK Mohun Bagan have, however, conceded the least number of goals this ISL season (15), with their final opponents, Mumbai City FC letting three more get past their goalkeeper.

Where did ATK Mohun Bagan end up in the regular league stage to qualify for the play-offs?

ATK Mohun Bagan finished second in the ISL table with 40 points, having won 12 out of the 20 games they played this season. The club lost four and drew four matches in the league phase.

The Mariners finished below Mumbai City FC, though they had the same number of points. They missed out on finishing atop the table due to the goal difference between the two sides. The Mariners lost against Mumbai City FC in their final league phase match, which saw them miss out on the ISL Shield.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC (Semi-Finals)

ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate after scoring a goal against NorthEast United FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan locked horns with Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United over two legs in the semi-finals. The first leg took place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on March 6.

David Williams netted a goal at the 34th minute to give his side a lead. NEUFC's Idrissa Sylla denied the Antonio Habas-coached team a win as he scored one past the goalkeeper during stoppage time to level at 1-1.

During the second leg on March 9 at the Fatorda Stadium, Williams scored the first goal of the night again, in the 38th minute. Soon, ATKMB's striker Manvir Singh found the net, which saw the Mariners take the lead by two goals.

VP Suhair sent one past the goalie, but that wasn't enough for the Highlanders as they were one goal behind when the final whistle was blown. With an aggregate of 3-2, ATK Mohun Bagan edged past NorthEast United FC to make it to the final.

Who had the most goals & assists for ATK Mohun Bagan?

Roy Krishna (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Roy Krishna has been the top scorer for the club this season, with 14 goals to his name. The Fijian striker will have to net a goal against Mumbai City FC on Saturday to win the Golden Boot award.

Here's a look at who scored the most goals from ATKMB:

Roy Krishna - 14 Goals

Manvir Singh - 6 Goals

David Williams - 5 Goals

Roy Krishna also has the most assists for his club. The player has been in phenomenal form this season and could go on to lead the charts if he assists twice during the final.

Here's a look at who had the most assists from ATKMB:

Roy Krishna - 7 Assists

Manvir Singh - 3 Assists

David Williams & Carl McHugh - 2 Assists