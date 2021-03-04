ISL 2020-21: Statistical Review of the League Stage

Indian Super League (ISL) 20-2021 came to a close with Mumbai City FC clinching the league title by finishing top of the standings. ATK Mohun Bagan FC, NorthEast United FC, and FC Goa join the Islanders in the ISL playoffs.

Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Bengaluru FC finished in the middle of the ladder and lacked consistency in their performances. The likes of Chennaiyin FC, SC East Bengal, Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC never looked like settled squads with a proper gameplan.

All of them were left stranded at the bottom of the ISL standings.

The 2020-21 ISL edition was the longest season in the short history of the Indian Super League. With 11 teams in the fray, there were a total of 110 league matches played which broke plenty of records.

Here is a statistical review of the ISL 2020-21 league season

ISL 2020-21 League Stage in Numbers

35 - Mumbai City FC have scored 35 goals in the league stage, most by any team.

44 - Odisha FC have conceded 44 goals in the league stage, most by any team.

112 - Odisha FC have faced 112 shots on target in the league stage, most by any team.

61.8% - Jamshedpur FC's Nerijus Valskis has the best shooting accuracy in the league (61.8%) among players with minimum 7 goals.

89.6% - Hernan Santana has the best passing accuracy in the league (89.6%) among players with at least 600 passes.

59 - Hyderabad FC have allowed just 59 sequences with 10+ passes registered against them, least in the league.

37.3% - Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC have the worst shooting accuracy in the league (37.3%). They both have attempted 153 shots with just 57 on target.

27 - Kerala Blasters FC have had the most number of direct attacks in the league (27) but only have scored twice.

11 - Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio has made 11 take-ons inside the opposition box, most by any player. He has scored his 10 goals from his 11 take-ons.

3.56 - ATK Mohun Bagan's Manvir Singh has the highest difference between expected goals (1.44) and actual goals scored (5) as an Indian.

5 - ATK Mohun Bagan FC were on a five-match winning streak in the league, longest in the season.

13 - FC Goa have broken the ISL record for the longest streak of unbeaten games.

10 - Odisha FC were winless for 10 straight games in the league, longest in the season.

4 - Bengaluru FC, and Odisha FC were on a 4 match losing streak in the league.

Odisha FC 1-6 Mumbai City FC: Biggest win in the season

Odisha FC 6-5 SC East Bengal: Highest scoring game in the season

286 - Total Number of goals scored in the ISL league stage

100 - Sunil Chhetri scored his 100th goal for Bengaluru FC against Jamshedpur FC.

Top 5 ISL 2020-21 Goal Scorers

Roy Krishna is the leading goal-scorer of the league.

1) Roy Krishna - ATK Mohun Bagan FC (Games Played: 20, Goals: 14)

2) Igor Angulo - FC Goa (Games Played: 19, Goals: 13)

3) Diego Mauricio - Odisha FC (Games Played: 20, Goals: 12)

4) Adam Le Fondre - Mumbai City FC (Games Played: 20, Goals: 11)

5) Aridane Santana - Hyderabad FC (Games Played: 18, Goals: 10)

Top 5 ISL 2020-21 Indian Goal Scorers

1) Sunil Chhetri - Bengaluru FC (Games Played: 20, Goals: 8)

2) Bipin Singh - Mumbai City FC (Games Played: 19, Goals: 5)

3) Manvir Singh - ATK Mohun Bagan FC (Games Played: 20, Goals: 5)

4) Ishan Pandita - FC Goa (Games Played: 9, Goals: 4)

5) Holicharan Narzary - Hyderabad FC (Games Played: 20, Goals: 4)

Top 5 Successful Dribblers

1) Bright Enobakhare - SC East Bengal (Games Played: 12, Dribbles: 56)

2) Jorge Ortiz Mendoza - FC Goa (Games Played: 19, Dribbles: 45)

3) Alberto Noguera - FC Goa (Games Played: 19, Dribbles: 36)

4) Jacques Maghoma - SC East Bengal (Games Played: 19, Dribbles: 36)

5) Hugo Boumous - Mumbai City FC (Games Played: 13, Dribbles: 30)

Top 5 ISL 2020-21 Assist Makers

Alberto Noguera has the highest numbers of assists in the league.

1) Alberto Noguera - FC Goa (Games Played: 19, Assists: 8)

2) Hugo Boumous - Mumbai City FC (Games Played: 13, Assists: 7)

3) Federico Gallego - NorthEast United FC (Games Played: 14, Assists: 6)

4) Aitor Monroy - Jamshedpur FC (Games Played: 19, Assists: 6)

5) Jerry Mawihimingthanga - Odisha FC (Games Played: 17, Assists: 5)

Top 5 ISL 2020-21 Passers

1) Edu Bedia - FC Goa (Games Played: 18, Passes: 1345)

2) Ahmed Jahouh - Mumbai City FC (Games Played: 17, Passes: 1282)

3) Rowllin Borges - Mumbai City FC (Games Played: 18, Passes: 1034)

4) Ivan Gonzalez - FC Goa (Games Played: 18, Passes: 1003)

5) Alberto Noguera - FC Goa (Games Played: Passes: 982)

Top 5 ISL 2020-21 players with Most Interceptions

1) Stephen Eze - Jamshedpur FC (Games Played: 20, Interceptions: 60)

2) Akash Mishra - Hyderabad FC (Games Played: 20, Interceptions: 55)

3) Rowllin Borges - Mumbai City FC (Games Played: 18, Interceptions: 53)

4) Asish Rai - Hyderabad FC (Games Played: 18, Interceptions: 51)

5) Khassa Camara - NorthEast United FC (Games Played: 19, Interceptions: 44)

Top 5 ISL 2020-21 players with Most Tackles

1) Ahmed Jahouh - Mumbai City FC (Games Played: 17, Tackles: 145)

2) Aitor Monroy - Jamshedpur FC (Games Played: 19, Tackles: 111)

3) Khassa Camara - NorthEast United FC (Games Played: 19, Tackles: 101)

4) Cole Alexander - Odisha FC (Games Played: 15, Tackles: 99)

5) Memo Moura - Chennaiyin FC (Games Played: 19, Tackles: 99)

Top 5 ISL 2020-21 goalkeepers with Most Cleansheets

1) Arindam Bhattacharya - ATK Mohun Bagan FC (Games Played: 20, Cleansheets: 10)

2) Amrinder SIngh - Mumbai City FC (Games Played: 20, Cleansheets: 8)

3) TP Rehenesh - Jamshedpur FC (Games Played: 19, Cleansheets: 8)

4) Laxmikant Kattimani - Hyderabad FC (Games Played: 14, Cleansheets: 6)

5) Vishal Kaith - Chennaiyin FC (Games Played: 20, Cleansheets: 6)

(Numbers and Data from Indian Super League, Sofa Score and Opta Sports)