Statistical review for Mumbai City FC ahead of the ISL final

Mumbai City FC were considered the strongest ISL team on paper before the season began. The Islanders proved it wasn't a false claim by finishing atop the standings before reaching their maiden ISL final. Mumbai City FC roped in former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera, with the likes of Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai, and Hugo Boumos also making the switch at the start of the season.

Ahead of the summit clash against ATK Mohun Bagan, here is a statistical review of Mumbai City FC for this season:

How many goals have Mumbai City FC scored and conceded this season?

Mumbai City FC have a balanced squad in all aspects of the game. They have scored 37 goals in the ISL this season, the most in the division.

On the defensive front, the Islanders have conceded 20 times in the current campaign, the second-lowest after ATK Mohun Bagan (17).

Where did Mumbai City FC end up in the regular league stage to qualify for the playoffs?

Mumbai City FC players pose with the ISL Shield (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC finished atop the standings with 40 points, winning 12 league stage fixtures, while drawing and losing four times each.

ATK Mohun Bagan also had the same number of points, but they finished second, owing to Mumbai City FC having a better head-to-head record and goal difference. The Islanders defeated the Mariners in their final league stage match to lift the ISL Shield and book their place in the AFC Champions League.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa (Semi-finals)

Mumbai City FC players celebrate after beating FC Goa in the penalty shootouts to book a place in the ISL finals (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC squared off against FC Goa over a two-legged semi-final clash, with the first leg taking place at the Fatorda Stadium on March 5.

FC Goa's Igor Angulo converted a 20th-minute penalty to break the deadlock, but Mumbai City FC drew level when Hugo Boumous converted a spot-kick in the 38th minute.

Although Savior Gama reclaimed the Gaurs' lead in the 59th minute, Mourtada Fall made it 2-2, the final scoreline at the end of the first leg.

The second leg between the two sides was a goalless affair even after extra-time (no away goals rule in the ISL this season).

Both sides replaced their goalkeepers before the penalty shootout, which Mumbai City FC won to book their spot in the ISL final for the first time in their history.

Who has the most goals & assists for Mumbai City FC?

Adam Le Fondre has been Mumbai City FC's top goalscorer this season, with 11 strikes to his name. However, the English striker is fourth in the ISL Golden Boot race.

Here's a look at who has scored the most goals for MCFC:

Adam Le Fondre - 11 Goals

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 8 Goals

Bipin Singh - 5 Goals

Hugo Boumous has provided seven assists this season, second-best in the division behind FC Goa's Igor Angulo. He will need to set up two goals in the final to finish the season with the most assists.

Here's a look at who has the most assists for MCFC:

Hugo Boumous - 7 Assists

Ahmed Jahouh - 5 Assists

Bipin Singh - 4 Assists