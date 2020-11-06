FC Goa Midfielders Edu Bedia and Brandon Fernandes talked about their preparedness, pre-season, fitness and the aspect of facing previous teammates in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) campaign on Friday. The Gaurs hosted their Media Day, and players interacted with several media houses via a Conference Call.

FC Goa's key squad members — Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, and Mourtada Fall — have followed their manager Sergio Lobera to Mumbai City FC. The upcoming Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa contest is set to be a reunion of sorts, where former teammates will square off against each other.

"I have been in the professional game for 13 years now. Yes, we will face our previous teammates and coaches against Mumbai City FC. But that will not affect our approach to the contest. It is just another game for us," said Edu Bedia.

Edu Bedia and Brandon Fernandes stressed on the fact that Juan Ferrando is focussing on the tactical aspect of the game. The Gaurs are expected to continue their brand of direct football, but with increased tactical nuance.

"The new foreigners can give us extra rhythm. I think we can do better compared to the last season. I believe we will play the same style of football. We are focussing a lot on the tactical element. Last year, few tactically superior teams like Bengaluru FC got the better of us, and we are working on that aspect," said Edu Bedia.

"We only had three weeks so far to get the tactical and physical things right. We are slowly settling down. The fitness is not a serious worry and we are working on it," added the Spaniard.

"The intensity in training is higher and we are focussing more on the tactical sphere. Every coach is different. We are looking set as team. However, in terms of the tactical aspect we are much stronger in this season," added Brandon Fernandes.

.@BrandonFern10 topped the 'assists' chart by an Indian with 7⃣ assists last season, how many do you think he will serve this time around? 😁



Let us know below!#RiseAgain #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/9Rb4upHmjj — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 6, 2020

Great responsibilty to captain FC Goa: Edu Bedia

Edu Bedia has been appointed the team captain for FC Goa in the 2020-21 season. He said, "It is a great responsibility. However, it also depends on the other senior players to lead the team."

Advertisement

Brandon Fernandes also mentioned about the benefits of playing in familiar pitches of Goa. He said, "We are familiar with the playing conditions. However, this time all the teams are staying here, and they will get accustomed as well. But of course, we have a slight advantage on the aspect of playing in known grounds."

The leadership team for the 2020/21 season has been announced! 🤩



Head to https://t.co/5W5VUZhQo7 and find out who will lead the Gaurs this season. 💪🏻#RiseAgain #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/HM4IawzjgY — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 4, 2020

FC Goa await clarity from AFC for Champions League plans

When asked about the preparenedness of FC Goa for their upcoming debut in the AFC Champions League, Technical Director Ravi Puskur said: "We are waiting for clarity from the Asian Football Federation (AFC). They should be in touch with us for the next season after the end of the current season. The ISL has been very helpful. Even the fixtures are finalised to the point when teams begin their AFC campaign. So we are on a waiting curve."

FC Goa begin their Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign against Bengaluru FC on 22 November at Fatorda Stadium.