ISL 2020-21: Who is Kerala Blasters' new striker Gary Hooper?

In signing English striker Gary Hooper, Kerala Blasters made a statement of intent for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). There were many foreign strikers signed by different clubs in the transfer window, but the signing of the 32-year-old was seen carrying a little extra significance.

So let us have a look at Gary Hooper's career:

Gary Hooper's Early Career

Hooper started playing football with the Tottenham Hotspur academy when he was just seven years of age, and later went on to join Grays Athletic (currently in the Isthmian League North Division). When the team was promoted to the newly-formed 'Conference South' in 2004, Gary Hooper made his professional debut for the club.

Success followed in his very first season as Athletic won the league with 12 goals in 30 appearances. The next season, Hooper moved to Southend United. This move proved crucial to how the rest of his career panned out, as two successful loan spells (including one at Hereford United where he scored 11 goals in 19 appearances) got him a permanent move to the-then League One side Scunthorpe United.

Big Move to Celtic

After scoring 43 goals in 80 appearances for Scunthorpe United, Gary Hooper earned his big move to Celtic for a fee of 2.4 million pounds. He was the top scorer for the club in the 2010-11 season and also won the Scottish Cup. Back-to-back league wins followed in his next two seasons with the Scottish Giants, with the 2012-13 season being his best for the club. He scored 31 goals in 51 appearances that season as Celtic won the domestic double.

Norwich City and the Premier League

Ahead of the 2013-14 season, Hooper got arguably the biggest move of his career yet, when he moved to the Premier League with Norwich City. His first season at the club unfortunately ended in relegation, despite him finishing as the team's top scorer. But the Canaries immediately bounced back the following season and gained promotion back to the Premier League.

Gary Hooper

Sheffield Wednesday then called and Hooper moved there on a loan deal. He signed a permanent contract with them at the end of his loan spell, and spent two more seasons there before signing with Wellington Phoenix.

Hooper scored eight goals for Wellington Phoenix in his only season with the club, and now joins Kerala Blasters this season in the ISL with a wealth of experience.

Style of Play

Through his career, Gary Hooper has been a traditional number 9 with an eye for goal and great attacking instinct in the box. If he gets service from the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad among the other playmakers that Kerala Blasters have, we can expect an exciting association between Hooper and the club.