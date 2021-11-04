ISL 2021-22: 3 midfielders to watch out for

Indian Super League (ISL) has given us some of the finest playmakers over the years. Clubs have signed a diverse range of midfielders for the upcoming ISL season. The league has had a reduction in the number of foreigners allowed in the team line-up. It has made it imperative to have the right kind of midfielder in the central areas for each club.

Here's a look at the top 3 midfielders to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the ISL:

#3 Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters FC)

Adrian Luna arrives at Kerala Blasters with a ton of experience. He had been a mainstay for A-League side Melbourne City over the years and will bring in much-needed flair and creativity to Ivan Vukomanovic's side. Luna likes to play an attacking role and is a playmaker who prefers to play with the ball.

IFTWC @IFTWC



#IndianFootball #DurandCup2021 #KeralaBlasters #IndianNavy #IFTWC Adrian Luna's debut goal helps Kerala Blasters start their Durand Cup campaign with a 1-0 win against the Indian Navy. Adrian Luna's debut goal helps Kerala Blasters start their Durand Cup campaign with a 1-0 win against the Indian Navy. #IndianFootball #DurandCup2021 #KeralaBlasters #IndianNavy #IFTWC https://t.co/fzETJbUYaT

He also likes to help out his side in attack and score goals himself. He netted three goals and created four goals in the previous season in the A-League. The Uruguayan will be banking on support from Jeakson Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad in midfield to play his natural game.

Darren Sidoel rose through the ranks of Ajax before joining ISL side SC East Bengal.

#2 Darren Sidoel (SC East Bengal)

Darren Sidoel is slated to be one of the youngest foreigners to make their debut in the ISL in the upcoming season. The Dutchman rose through the ranks of the highly esteemed Ajax youth system and has even played for the youth sides of the Netherlands national team.

Sidoel is primarily a defensive midfielder who can double up as a center back and as well as a double pivot in the middle areas. The 23-year old likes to play with the ball and is an astute passer. He will be key to the chances of Manolo Diaz's side in the upcoming season, especially due to the lack of quality Indian defensive midfielders at SC East Bengal.

Joni Kauko featured in three matches for Finland in Euro 2020.

#1 Joni Kauko (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Joni Kauko is arguably the biggest arrival of the upcoming ISL season. The Finnish midfielder featured in all three games for his national team at Euro 2020. He will bring enormous experience and quality to an already superior ATK Mohun Bagan midfield.

Kauko got his first experience in the ATK Mohun Bagan midfield during the AFC Cup defeat to Nasaf. It will be interesting to see how the former FSV Frankfurt midfielder deals with his first defeat at an Indian club and shows up in the football season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kauko is primarily a defensive midfielder but can be used as a center back as well. He was also deployed as a makeshift striker in some of the games back in Europe at various clubs.

Edited by Diptanil Roy