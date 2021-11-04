ISL 2021-22: All-time Mumbai City FC XI

Mumbai City FC created history in March 2021 when they became the first club to lift the ISL League Shield and the ISL Trophy in one season. Led by Sergio Lobera, this was the first piece of silverware for the Islanders in seven years of their existence.

From Nicolas Anelka to Diego Forlan, Mumbai City FC have had a lot of top players in their ranks. On this note, let’s have a look at Sportskeeda’s All Time XI of Mumbai City FC.

Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh

Mumbai City FC’s All Time XI is incomplete without this man. Amrinder Singh has made the most appearances for the Islanders and is considered a club legend. The custodian joined the club in 2016 and stayed with them until last season. He has played 84 matches for the side, winning the Golden Glove in 2016.

Before joining ATK Mohun Bagan, Amrinder won the ISL double with Mumbai City FC while captaining the team.

Amey Ranawade is a local player at the club hailing from Mumbai. He joined the team last season and soon became a crucial part of Sergio Lobera’s system. He went on to win the title with Mumbai City FC.

He signed an extension with the club, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Centre-back – Lucian Goian

Lucian Goian became the first player to make 50 appearances for MCFC

The Romanian wore the captain’s armband on multiple occasions during his time at Mumbai City FC. He joined the Islanders in 2016 and stayed with them for the next two seasons as well. He made over 50 appearances for the club, becoming the first player to do so. He was a fan-favourite due to his affection for the club.

Mourtada Fall is inarguably the best defender to have played for Mumbai City FC. The Senegalese signed for the club last season and was one of the best players in the league. He played almost every match and he contributed with goals on many occasions too. He will be a huge part of the team this season as they look to retain their title.

Left-back – Subhasish Bose

Bose signed for the club in 2018 and stayed with the Islanders until the end of the 2019-20 season. He played 34 matches for the team, guarding the left wing.

He was part of the team that reached the playoffs under Jorge Costa. Following the 2019-20 season, he made the move to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Central midfielder – Rowllin Borges

Rowllin Borges is an important part of the team

Rowllin Borges is one of the core players at Mumbai City FC at the moment. He joined the Islanders before the 2019-20 season and signed a three-year contract. He was the best player in an otherwise forgettable season. He formed a lethal partnership with Ahmed Jahouh in midfield last season, which prompted the club to give him an extension even though he had a year left on his contract.

Central midfielder – Raynier Fernandes

With 55 appearances, Raynier Fernandes is the second-most capped player in the history of Mumbai City FC. The local boy has been a fan-favourite since his arrival before the 2018-19 season. He has two more years left on his contract with the team and will continue to have an impact on the side under Des Buckingham.

Attacking midfielder – Hugo Boumous

Mumbai City FC broke the Indian football transfer record to bring the midfielder into the team. The club had paid around 1.6 crores to FC Goa to secure the services of Boumous and he has proved why. Even though he lasted only one season at the club before moving to ATK Mohun Bagan, he had 3 goals and 9 assists to his name. He helped the club lift two trophies last season with his scintillating performance.

Right winger – Arnold Issoko

Arnold Issoko played only one season for Mumbai City FC but he had a superb impact on the entire league. He provided 8 assists and scored 3 goals in the 2018-19 season, winning the most assists award at the end of the league. His efforts led Mumbai to the playoffs that season, where they crashed out against FC Goa.

Left winger – Bipin Singh

Bipin Singh has been a part of Mumbai City FC since the 2018-19 season. Although he had no goal involvement in his first season at the club, he scored two goals and an assist the following season. However, his moment of glory came last season when he scored 6 goals and assisted four, including a hat-trick. Following this, the club handed him a four-year extension which will keep him at the club until 2025.

Centre-forward – Modou Sougou

Pape Modou Sougou is the club’s highest goalscorer with 15 to his name. He played two seasons for the club and also has 3 assists to his name. He scored four goals against Kerala Blasters in 2018, becoming the first and still the only player to score 4 goals in one match in the ISL. He scored 12 goals in the 2018-19 season when Mumbai reached the semi-finals.

