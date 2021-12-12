ATK Mohun Bagan 1 vs 1 Chennaiyin FC- Player ratings

ATK Mohun Bagan played their fifth game of the ISL 2021-22 season against Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday. It ended in a 1-1 draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan had a slump before this match. After winning their first two games of the season they had lost their last two games. Chennaiyin FC came into the game as the only unbeaten league side.

The match started with both teams searching for the early goal.

Liston Colaco gave ATK Mohun Bagan the lead in the 18th minute. Roy Krishna played a brilliant through ball to Colaco, who finished with a brilliant finesse shot that hit the crossbar. Chennaiyin FC put pressure on the ATK Mohun Bagan goal after trailing by a goal. Vladimir Koman eventually scored the equalizer for Chennaiyin FC in the 45th minute.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

The second half saw the game turn into a cagey affair as both teams searched hard for a goal that would give them the lead. However, both teams failed to make any changes to the scoreboard in the end.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for today's game.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh (6): Amrinder made one good save in the first half. Apart from that, he had to make some regular saves.

Ashutosh Mehta (6.5): Ashutosh was unable to perform up to the standards expected from him. His passes and crosses were also not up to the mark.

Pritam Kotal (6): Pritam didn't have the best of games in the ATK Mohun Bagan defense. Chhangte and Lukasz continuously tested him.

Tiri (6.5): Tiri played his first match since a long layoff due to injury. He had issues dealing with the Chennaiyin FC attackers but did make some crucial interceptions and clearances.

Subhasish Bose (6.5): Subhasish was occupied in defense today and couldn't do much to help the side in attack. He was often beaten by Chhangte.

Deepak Tangri (5): Tangri made some rash tackles in midfield today. Tangri failed to properly stop the Chennaiyin attackers.

Joni Kauko (5.5): Joni Kauko didn't have the best of games. He was outmuscled in midfield and couldn't contain the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Koman.

Hugo Boumous (6.5): Hugo tried his best to create openings during the game, but he was marked closely. He made some good passes during the game.

Manvir Singh (5.5): Manvir Singh had a quiet game compared to his standards. He wasn't able to do anything substantial in the ATK Mohun Bagan attack.

Liston Colaco (7.5): Liston scored the game's first goal in the 18th minute. He finished off the chance brilliantly from a Roy Krishna through ball.

Liston scored the opening goal of the game today. (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Roy Krishna (7): Roy Krishna provided the assist for the first goal ATK Mohun Bagan scored. His movement did trouble the Chennaiyin FC defense.

Substitutes:

Michael Soosairaj (5): Michael Soosairaj replaced Liston in the second half but couldn't do anything substantial in the remaining part of the game.

David Williams (NA): David Williams replaced Boumous in the game's dying embers.

Lenny Rodrigues (NA): Lenny was introduced late into the game and couldn't do anything substantial.

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (6.5): Vishal Kaith didn't have much to do during the game. He made some regular saves.

Reagan Singh (6): Reagan had issues dealing with ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco. The Manipuri right-back did put in some good crosses during the game.

Areil Borysiuk (6): Areil had a decent game as he made sure Hugo didn't have much space to operate from in the midfield. He was beaten in some instances, and his positioning was questionable.

Slavko Damjanovic (6): Slavko had issues dealing with Roy Krishna, but the center back did make some crucial blocks and clearances.

Narayan Das (6.5): Narayan was decent defensively and made some crucial tackles and interceptions during the game to keep ATK Mohun Bagan at bay.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (6): Jerry was decent defensively and put in some excellent crosses during the game.

Anirudh Thapa (8.5): Thapa had another brilliant game in midfield. His movement, interceptions and passes were superb today. He created a lot of chances for Chennaiyin FC.

Thapa was the man of the match today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul (7): Edwin's late runs into the box were a massive cause of concern for ATK Mohun Bagan. He took a lot of shots from outside the box.

Vladimir Koman (8): Vladimir Koman scored the equalizer for Chennaiyin FC in the 45th minute. He had a brilliant game in midfield as his passes and tackles were all excellent today.

Lukasz Gikiewicz (6): Lukasz troubled the ATK Mohun Bagan defense throughout the game, but he failed to get his name on the scoresheet.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (6.5): Lallianzuala Chhangte made some good runs into the ATK Mohun Bagan half but failed to get his name on the scoresheet.

Substitutes:

Rahim Ali (5): Rahim Ali came on in the second half for Chennaiyin FC but couldn't do much to impact the game.

Mirlan Murzaev (5): Mirlan Murzaev was introduced in the second half, and he couldn't do anything noteworthy.

